Darren Bailey: Help with state's teacher shortage

This assessment involves numerous time-consuming and potentially unfair requirements, such as forcing teachers to record videos of themselves teaching and provide extensive written commentary of their experience while they are still in the middle of their student teaching program. Additionally, the assessment is $300 each time it is taken, which is no small amount to a college student. That cost is on top of any fees for extra preparation programs.

The idea behind the edTPA is to make sure we get the best teachers possible, and this is a laudable goal. The problem is that there doesn’t seem to be any strong evidence that the assessment actually has any ability to predict who will be a good teacher. We know that there have been teachers who scored well but struggled in the classroom, and others who were lucky to pass the assessment but became great teachers.

Before I served in the Illinois General Assembly, I spent 17 years as a member of the North Clay school board, including 12 years as president. I personally saw multiple student teachers who were doing a great job with kids in the classroom. These were teachers we would love to hire once they were licensed. Unfortunately, not all of them were able to pass the edTPA assessment.