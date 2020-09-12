David Zurawik: Biden has to change his message

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Vice President Joe Biden needs to get his media act together, and he needs to do it fast. After Labor Day, there is little or no room anymore for media mistakes or a fuzzy media focus.

The Democratic candidate continues to let President Donald Trump control the conversation of this campaign, and that is a major mistake. All the millions of dollars he is spending on social media and TV ads won’t help if his campaign doesn’t set its own course in what the ads talk about to American voters.

The extent to which Biden is letting the president determine his media moves hit home for me with a Biden campaign ad posted on Aug. 27 titled “Keep Up.” It was clearly a response to Trump having labeled the 77-year-old Biden “Sleepy Joe” earlier in the campaign.

“Some people are always in a hurry. They run when they could walk, race up steps when others take it slow,” a narrator says at the start of the ad.

The words are accompanied by images of Biden running up the steps to the vice president’s plane, walking fast and riding a bicycle. “When Joe Biden is president, America’s just going to have to keep up,” the narrator continues.