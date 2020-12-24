Deanna Frautschi: Special moments at the red kettle

The young man watched us intently as he slowly pushed a line of shopping carts back into the grocery store. He seemed fascinated by my husband and I, masked as we were and standing in the cold, ringing bells behind the red kettle. As he made several trips back outside to gather more carts, he noticed as customers stopped to place coins and bills in the bucket as we wished them “happy holidays”.

On his fourth trip out, he reached into his pocket, dug deep, and pulled out some money which he deposited in the kettle. As we wished him a “Merry Christmas,” he kept his face down, but nodded in recognition and went about his business of collecting more carts and bringing them inside.

When I took a break, I noticed him in the check out line with a bottle of pop in his hand sorting through change to make sure he had what he needed to buy it. My thought was this young grocery store employee didn’t have a lot of money, but he wanted to do his part giving back even if it meant sacrificing a personal treat for himself.