Deanna Frautschi: Special moments at the red kettle

The young man watched us intently as he slowly pushed a line of shopping carts back into the grocery store. He seemed fascinated by my husband and I, masked as we were and standing in the cold, ringing bells behind the red kettle. As he made several trips back outside to gather more carts, he noticed as customers stopped to place coins and bills in the bucket as we wished them “happy holidays”.
On his fourth trip out, he reached into his pocket, dug deep, and pulled out some money which he deposited in the kettle. As we wished him a “Merry Christmas,” he kept his face down, but nodded in recognition and went about his business of collecting more carts and bringing them inside.
When I took a break, I noticed him in the check out line with a bottle of pop in his hand sorting through change to make sure he had what he needed to buy it. My thought was this young grocery store employee didn’t have a lot of money, but he wanted to do his part giving back even if it meant sacrificing a personal treat for himself.
Each year as we volunteer for a two-hour round of bell ringing at the kettle, there’s always the one person whose gift stands out in my mind after we’re done. In 2020, it was this young man’s because my sense was he didn’t have a lot to give, but he wanted to do what he could to join the many other McLean County citizens who want to give to others and do in so many ways, large and small.
Past year special kettle memories include the smartly dressed career woman who, after saying she was sorry she had no cash, came trudging back from her car through slushy snow because she had found some money in her door pocket. She was ecstatic when she put the coins in the kettle. There was also the shopper who said she was taught by her mom never to pass a kettle up without giving at least a dime which was what a candy bar cost when she was growing up.
And then, there were the parents of the four-year-old who tenderly placed some money in her mitten-covered palm while whispering to her to go up and put the money in the kettle for someone less fortunate. What an early childhood lesson in giving back that was!
Our community was designated this year in a national survey as one of the happiest places in the United States. Could our willingness to share and give no matter what our economic means be one of the reasons? I like to think so.
Happy Holidays!
Deanna Frautschi is a Bloomington resident.