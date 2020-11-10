Denise Crosby: Rejection got Democrats' attention

The defeat of the so-called "fair tax" amendment proposal had to be a kick in the gold-filled teeth to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, our billionaire governor who was outspent and ultimately out-voted by an even wealthier businessman who convinced the majority of us 99-percenters that making the rich pay more taxes was ultimately going to come back and bite us.
I'm not sure what the rejection of this graduated income-tax constitutional amendment means — whether we will see our taxes skyrocket, as the powers that be have threatened, or it will force Springfield to find more creative ways to get us out of the state's financial mayhem without adding more taxes or cutting funding for education and social services.
One thing seems sure: Voting "no" was not only another chink in Pritzker's political armor, it's yet one more sign Michael Madigan's grip over Illinois and its beleaguered citizens is growing weaker.
And the governor's loss has given Republicans, who had been wringing their hands over Trump's negative influence on their party, a much-needed shot in the arm in their quest to wrestle control of Springfield from the Democrats.
Could Illinois residents finally be saying enough is enough?
Could powerful politicians finally get the idea we don't trust them any further than we can throw them?
Could Republicans in Springfield, all but confined to cold storage the last couple of years, actually begin to exert some legislative muscle?
And, most importantly, could this all mean our state leaders will finally start taking a long, hard look at cost-cutting options, including pension reform, despite how vulnerable it will make them with a political base that's kept them unaccountable for far too long?
Those who have been champing at the bit to take down Madigan smell blood in the water. On Thursday, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, who in October announced she was challenging Madigan for House leadership, was ready to pounce.
The Marine veteran and former Aurora alderman, whose 84th District includes Aurora, Oswego and Naperville, sent out a press release that doesn't mention the amendment failure specifically but stated "it's clear from the results of Tuesday's election that Illinois voters are craving new leadership in Springfield they can trust."
While there is a "certain amount of leeway" residents will give public officials, she insisted, "when trust begins to erode, especially in matters of financial concern, the public has said we are done."
Illinois residents fed up with rising property taxes "are tired of task forces," Kifowit added. "They are tired of lip service. And they are tired of scandal after scandal."
The latter is, of course, a reference to the federal ComEd investigation swirling around Madigan. And Kifowit isn't the only Democrat who now sees the once untouchable Speaker of the House as a political liability.
The state's top elected officials — Pritzker and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth — have all called for Madigan to give it up, with the governor specifically pointing to the damaged Speaker of the House as the reason Republicans were so successful on Tuesday.
The amendment defeat, as you've probably noticed by now, isn't the only wound Democrats were licking after the election. For one thing, there's the failure of Madigan-backed Thomas Kilbride to retain his seat on the Illinois Supreme Court, making him the first justice to lose such a bid.
There's all that political funding that went into Democratic races, which not only failed to extend the party's advantage in the General Assembly, it lost a couple of seats.
The retirement of Madigan, who by the way has not been accused of any wrongdoing and shows no signs of giving up his throne, is critical. But it's only a first step. Pritzker and other elected officials can point all they want to the embattled speaker as the problem. But he's hardly the only elected official who needs to put political ambitions aside for the sake of this state and make some tough choices that will hurt them more than it hurts us.
The people of Illinois went to the polls on Tuesday. But long before they ever cast a ballot for or against a "fair tax" or a legislator or a judge, they've been voting with their feet.
And what are they shouting through that proverbial bullhorn when they cross the border into their new home?
Enough really is enough.
