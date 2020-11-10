Denise Crosby: Rejection got Democrats' attention

The latter is, of course, a reference to the federal ComEd investigation swirling around Madigan. And Kifowit isn't the only Democrat who now sees the once untouchable Speaker of the House as a political liability.

The state's top elected officials — Pritzker and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth — have all called for Madigan to give it up, with the governor specifically pointing to the damaged Speaker of the House as the reason Republicans were so successful on Tuesday.

The amendment defeat, as you've probably noticed by now, isn't the only wound Democrats were licking after the election. For one thing, there's the failure of Madigan-backed Thomas Kilbride to retain his seat on the Illinois Supreme Court, making him the first justice to lose such a bid.

There's all that political funding that went into Democratic races, which not only failed to extend the party's advantage in the General Assembly, it lost a couple of seats.