Dennis M Fries: Hoping for the best with Joe Biden

This entire Election Fiasco could have been easily avoided. The Presidential election has been an unprecedented mess, with numerous allegations of voter fraud and unheard of delays in vote counting. It didn’t have to be this way.

Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James said, “If our public servants had implemented the reforms recommended in 2005 by the Commission on Federal Election Reform, which was a bipartisan commission formed to improve the integrity of our elections, we probably would not be in the situation we find ourselves in today.”

I have great concerns about President Elect Biden and his allies. Is he a Trojan horse for the Radical Socialist Democrat party? Joe Biden and his allies, especially his left wing allies, have paid lip service to American families for generations, only to kill jobs and raise taxes and increase our debt the first chance they get. President Trump kept his promise to create millions of jobs by cutting red tape and lowering taxes.

It does not matter if you are far left, or left or conservative. What you need to look at is what has President Trump done for this country? He said four years ago that he was going to make this country a better place to live and work. And he did.