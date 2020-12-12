Dennis M Fries: Hoping for the best with Joe Biden

This entire Election Fiasco could have been easily avoided. The Presidential election has been an unprecedented mess, with numerous allegations of voter fraud and unheard of delays in vote counting. It didn’t have to be this way.
Heritage Foundation President Kay C. James said, “If our public servants had implemented the reforms recommended in 2005 by the Commission on Federal Election Reform, which was a bipartisan commission formed to improve the integrity of our elections, we probably would not be in the situation we find ourselves in today.”
I have great concerns about President Elect Biden and his allies. Is he a Trojan horse for the Radical Socialist Democrat party? Joe Biden and his allies, especially his left wing allies, have paid lip service to American families for generations, only to kill jobs and raise taxes and increase our debt the first chance they get. President Trump kept his promise to create millions of jobs by cutting red tape and lowering taxes.
It does not matter if you are far left, or left or conservative. What you need to look at is what has President Trump done for this country? He said four years ago that he was going to make this country a better place to live and work. And he did.
Criminal Justice Reform, “The First Step Act, Dec. 2018. It offered early release to thousands of inmates, supported rehabilitation and jobs skills programs, offered Judges more discretion in sentencing. NBC hailed the reform as a “huge answer to a prayer for Black communities that have suffered disproportionate rates of incarceration.
Aid to Black colleges and universities. Obama cut funding for HBCUs, later opening funding up. Trump, by contrast, encouraged Congress to grant permanent status to $225 million in annual funding for minority serving colleges and specifically allocated $85 million for HBCUs. Education Secretary DeVos cancelled $300 million in federal debt owed by four historically Black colleges and funding for Title III “Strengthening Historically Black Colleges” jumped from $245 million to $325 million this year.
Record minority employment. Before coronavirus shut down the economy, the unemployment rate for African Americans hit an all-time low of 5.5% and remained there for months. In September, the jobless rate for Hispanics hit 3.9%, also a record low.
Establishment of opportunity zones. Trump’s massive 2017 tax cuts included provisions for the creation of opportunity zones in disadvantaged neighborhoods by granting tax relief to businesses that invest there.
A strong improvement in the economy, at least until the Covid-19 hit. Even now the economy is coming back strong. And despite what some people say, COVID-19 is not Trump's fault. While he made some missteps, maybe serious, no one really knew what to expect. We have seen all kinds of warnings and changes in those warnings and guidelines, showing that the “experts” didn’t know what to expect either.
Biden and the Democrats ran for office in 2020 on the most radical platform ever concocted by their national party. Massive tax increases, defund the police, Green New Deal, we have seen major property damages and physical injuries and deaths by the mobs that Democrat governors have allowed to go on and on. I hope that Biden is strong enough to hold back this socialist agenda.
The nation needs to heal and grow strong. Restoring faith in our nation is an enormous job, especially after months of leftist mayors and governors coddling extremists along with the mainstream media shows complete contempt of the Constitution. And all of this at the expense of law-abiding taxpaying citizens. Most Americans are angry and disgusted.
Dennis M Fries is a Bloomington resident.
