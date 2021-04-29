Doyle McManus: Biden has become the anti-Reagan

Forty years ago, a newly elected President Ronald Reagan spoke to a joint session of Congress, calling for deep cuts in federal spending. "In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem," Reagan had said at his inauguration. "Government is the problem."

Twenty-five years ago, then-President Bill Clinton spoke to a similar session of Congress and confessed that he had overestimated the public's appetite for federal programs. "We have to give the American people [an administration] that lives within its means," he said. "The era of big government is over."

Joe Biden has disavowed those declarations, making the case for the first time in decades that government spending must be sharply expanded to meet the nation's needs.

"This is not a plan that tinkers around the edges," Biden said last month. "It is a once-in-a-generation investment," including "the largest American jobs (program) since World War II" — and that's only one-third of his package.