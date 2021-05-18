Doyle McManus: Biden's style shouldn't surprise you

After all, during the primaries Biden had presented himself as a moderate, pragmatic alternative to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Biden's Democratic rivals chastised him for centrist positions he took decades ago: his 1970s opposition to mandatory busing to desegregate schools, his 1994 vote for then-President Bill Clinton's punitive crime bill. Those ancient controversies made him sound like an out-of-touch relic.

But they were forgetting one of Biden's most striking features: his adaptability. He is — as critics used to say about FDR — something of a political chameleon.

Over 51 years in politics, Biden has always positioned himself at his party's center — which has required a steady evolution toward the left.

The Biden of 2008 who ran as Obama's running mate was more progressive than the Biden of 1994 who voted for Clinton's crime bill. The Biden of 2012 who declared himself a fan of same-sex marriage was more progressive than the Biden of 2008.

When he pondered entering the 2016 presidential race, he intended to run to Hillary Clinton's left and Bernie Sanders' right — a classic Biden gambit to seek his party's center point.

By the time Biden ran in 2020, two things happened to push him even further.