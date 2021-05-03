Doyle McManus: Don't let truth ruin a good attack

The big story on Fox News recently was Joe Biden's purported "war on meat" — a breathless disclosure that the president plans to limit every American to 4 pounds of steaks a year. Republican politicians jumped on the issue, defiantly promising to defend your right to consume hamburgers. "Not gonna happen in Texas," Gov. Greg Abbott declared.

There was only one problem: The story was nonsense, a work of imagination concocted by a British newspaper after Biden pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sharply. Fox later quietly admitted that the story was wrong, but that didn't stop House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy from repeating it. Biden "wants control of your life," the California Republican charged. "He's gonna control how much meat you can eat. Can you imagine that?"

Actually, no.

On one level, the GOP's crusade against fictional meat rationing is just one more sign of Donald Trump's lasting imprint on his party: Why let the truth get in the way of a good attack?

But it also reflects a serious problem for Republican leaders as they try to organize a coherent opposition to Biden's ambitious — and largely popular — economic proposals: Some of the loudest voices in their party remain focused on waging a Trump-style "culture war."