Doyle McManus: Election Day could become election month

There’s only one silver lining in these dire forecasts: We still have time to prepare.

It’s not only the candidates and the courts who will determine whether this election ends badly or well.

TV anchors and pundits must break election-night habits and warn voters that a victor may not be known for weeks.

Voters should recognize the difference between groundless claims of fraud (like the charges Trump is already making) and the real thing.

Perhaps most important, leaders in both parties — Democrats if Biden loses; Republicans if Trump fails — must be ready to accept defeat and help their followers accept it, too.

That goes especially for Republicans, whose vengeful candidate is behind in the polls but has already said he “cannot lose” if the election is fair.

Republican governors, members of Congress and state legislators could face demands to stop the count of mail-in ballots, award electoral votes to Trump and declare him the winner even if he’s impossibly behind in the popular vote.

In the end, it will be up to them to fulfill their deepest responsibilities — to not only the president who leads their party but to the Constitution, the voters and our shared democracy.

Doyle McManus is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Email doyle.mcmanus@latimes.com.

