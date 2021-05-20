Doyle McManus: Laying the groundwork for theft

Donald Trump's campaign to steal the 2020 election after clearly losing at the ballot box failed for a couple of reasons.

His baseless claims of fraud were thrown out by virtually every court that heard them. Perhaps most important, many GOP officials refused to play along — including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who declined to "find" the 11,780 more votes Trump needed, and then-Vice President Mike Pence, who turned down a demand from the president that he block Joe Biden's victory from being certified by Congress.

But the former president and his allies aren't done.

Pro-Trump forces in dozens of states are now working to change election laws to make it harder for Democrats to win — and easier for Republicans to challenge the results if their candidate loses. If they're successful, the chaotic aftermath of the 2020 election may only have been a rehearsal for a second round in 2024.

"What was really scary about 2020 was how close we came to a meltdown," Edward B. Foley, an election law expert at Ohio State University, told me. "It's not too early to worry about Jan. 6, 2025."