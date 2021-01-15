Doyle McManus: McConnell can still be obstructive

But two elements are different now.

A 50-50 Senate is inherently unstable. It gives every senator a chance to create an instant majority by voting with the other side. If Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who calls himself a conservative Democrat, refuses to vote for a bill he considers too expensive, most of his home state voters will applaud.

Manchin isn’t the only wild card. Individual senators love the idea of individual senators holding the balance of power. A dozen relative moderates have been waiting for this moment: Democrats like Jon Tester of Montana and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Republicans like Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Then there’s the Biden factor. The new president campaigned as a champion of bipartisan horse-trading. He claimed that his 36 years in the Senate gave him the fingertip skills and personal touch to make Congress work. He even promised, famously, that his election would move Republicans toward “an epiphany,” a moment of revelation when they would abandon their partisan ways.

One more effect, perhaps the most important: A 50-50 Senate will pull Biden and his agenda toward the center. He can’t risk losing the votes of moderates like Manchin, Tester or Sinema. And, being Biden, he’ll be tempted to try his luck in wooing a few Republicans over to his side, disrupting McConnell’s inevitable attempts at obstruction.

Doyle McManus is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Email doyle.mcmanus@latimes.com.

