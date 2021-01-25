Doyle McManus: McConnell will continue to be tough

But McConnell had another, more important reason for trying — despite the odds — to keep the filibuster rule: It's his favorite legislative weapon.

It's the main procedural tool he plans to use to stop Biden's ambitious legislative agenda.

As Senate minority leader during the first six years of the Obama administration, he wielded the rule often to bring that Democratic president's program to a virtual standstill.

Obama managed to pass a massive economic stimulus bill in 2009 and a landmark healthcare bill in 2010 — but after the 2010 election, when the Democrats' Senate majority shrank to 53 , McConnell was able to block most of the Democrats' major legislation.

Moderate voters, impatient with gridlock, blamed Obama and deserted the Democrats. Republicans regained a majority in the House of Representatives in 2010 and the Senate in 2014.

That history is what McConnell wants to repeat in the Biden era: politics as guerrilla warfare, battling the majority to a standstill.

Obstruction is where McConnell excels. He's never been much of a visionary: After 48 years in the Senate, there are no landmark laws that bear his name. But give him a monkey wrench, and he knows precisely where to throw it to jam up the works.