Doyle McManus: No shoes, no shot, no service. Why vaccine ‘passports’ are a good idea

Yes, there are practical challenges. A vaccine certificate needs to protect the privacy of your health records — but that shouldn’t be too hard. All the “passport” needs to know is the answer to a single yes-or-no question: Have you been vaccinated or otherwise met the requirements of the site you want to enter?

If you’re a user of Facebook, Amazon or Uber, you’ve already given those companies far more data than that.

A vaccine certificate needs to be fraud-proof; already, counterfeit vaccination cards are being sold on the internet. But most of us carry several identification and credit cards — fraud is a challenge, not a deal breaker.

And there’s an equity issue: What about those who don’t have access to the vaccine?

“But that’s a criticism of the vaccination program, not the passport,” Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University, told me. “If everyone who wants a vaccination gets one by July 4, that problem goes away.”

In any case, none of those small-bore objections explain the ferocity of the outcry from conservative culture warriors.