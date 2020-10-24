Father Doug Hennessy: 'Pro-life' more than single position

What does it mean to be pro-life? Clearly it means being opposed to abortion. However, it has many more dimensions. It involves concern for the mother’s health, access to health care, immigrant rights, resisting the death penalty, natural death and much more.

Let me be clear. I believe every abortion is a tragedy. It is a tragedy for the new human life developing in his or her mother’s womb. It is a tragedy for the mother. And on some occasions a tragedy for the father. But opposition to abortion is only a part of being pro-life. Being pro-life demands much more.

So who is the pro-life candidate in the coming election? President Trump has nominated several conservative justices (and perhaps will nominate another) who seem likely to eventually repeal the Roe v. Wade decision. This makes him the pro-life candidate, we are told. Yet beyond birth, his record is not very pro-life. He has yet to provide an alternative model for health care, though Catholic social teaching regards healthcare as a human right. He has restored the death penalty, which the church teaches is now an inadmissible penalty. He has separated children from their parents at the borders and housed them in cages. He resists the notion of climate change and removed us from the Paris Climate Accord. And there is much more than does not seems to help life flourish.