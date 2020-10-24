Father Doug Hennessy: 'Pro-life' more than single position

What does it mean to be pro-life? Clearly it means being opposed to abortion. However, it has many more dimensions. It involves concern for the mother’s health, access to health care, immigrant rights, resisting the death penalty, natural death and much more.
Let me be clear. I believe every abortion is a tragedy. It is a tragedy for the new human life developing in his or her mother’s womb. It is a tragedy for the mother. And on some occasions a tragedy for the father. But opposition to abortion is only a part of being pro-life. Being pro-life demands much more.
So who is the pro-life candidate in the coming election? President Trump has nominated several conservative justices (and perhaps will nominate another) who seem likely to eventually repeal the Roe v. Wade decision. This makes him the pro-life candidate, we are told. Yet beyond birth, his record is not very pro-life. He has yet to provide an alternative model for health care, though Catholic social teaching regards healthcare as a human right. He has restored the death penalty, which the church teaches is now an inadmissible penalty. He has separated children from their parents at the borders and housed them in cages. He resists the notion of climate change and removed us from the Paris Climate Accord. And there is much more than does not seems to help life flourish.
However, there is Joe Biden and the Democrats. Vice President Biden has taken a familiar approach. “I am personally opposed to abortion but do not want to impose my conscience on others.” The Democratic party has refused to countenance anyone who dare to speak for the rights of unborn children. But on the other hand, they seem more likely to provide help to poor families and children, to insure health care is available to all, to be responsive to the cries of black and immigrant populations who have been mistreated and discriminated against, more willing to take climate change seriously, more willing to listen to knowledgeable people not only in addressing climate change but also in responding to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
So it seems that no candidate or party is pro-life in our Catholic sense of the phrase. This means we have the freedom, the responsibility and the burden to take into account other matters as well as the ones mentioned above to make our decision in the coming elections.
Let me say a further word about the repeal of the Roe v. Wade decision. Though an oft-stated goal of many, I’m not sure it is the best idea. If the decision were to be reversed, the issue would be guided by state laws. It would remain legal in many states, including Illinois. This mixed landscape would be harder to resist. In addition, the situation would be like this: Those with means who live in a state where it was illegal would choose to travel to a state where the procedure was legal and sanitary. those without means in those states, the poor, would be subject to the back alley variety of abortion.
We also need to recognize that abortions, however sad, will continue until we convince everyone of the truth of our convictions about the rights of the unborn, something we have not done successfully for more than 40 years. Perhaps even more important, we must provide the means and support to help everyone who is with child to be able to bring a child into the world and to provide for it and to raise it with dignity. As we work toward this goal, perhaps we and the unborn would be better served striving to make abortions safe, legal and increasingly rare. It is something for us to think about.
Father Doug Hennessy was born and raised in Bloomington. He served in parishes in Macomb, Peoria, Urbana and Danville. He was pastor at Bloomington's Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 2004 to 2013, when he accepted Senior Status.
