Faye Flam: Here comes the fourth wave (or not)

So are we having a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. or not? University of Minnesota’s Michael Osterholm has forecast a COVID “Category 5 hurricane” this spring. To some people, a look at hard-hit Michigan could justify this level of alarm.

But Paul Offit of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia could also claim to be right with his much more optimistic view that vaccines will mostly tame the pandemic from this point forward. After all, U.S. death rates and hospitalizations are not spiking and may never return to anything close to the fall/winter peak.

Predictions have become a Rorschach test where people can find doom or hope or reassurance. But what’s becoming clear is that public health officials don’t really know why this pandemic rises here and falls there.

It’s no longer plausible that it’s all happening because of mask mandates — or tightening or loosening restrictions more broadly. If restrictions and rules were the only factor at play, the current surge wouldn’t be in Michigan but in a state that has reopened more aggressively, such as Texas or Florida. And cases wouldn’t be so high in those previous paragons of virtue, Maine and Vermont. And why would cases be rising now in Canada?