Ways to become involved in charitable work:

• Volunteer your time.

• Donate your cash.

• Drive six hours each way once a month — 815 miles back and forth — away from the comforts of your Central Illinois homes and your own work-a-day worlds, to help in perhaps America’s most impoverished area — the Appalachia of eastern Kentucky — to provide food, personal belongings and help there.

“You wouldn’t believe,” says Steve Whaley, “how good it makes you feel that you can do something for somebody else.”

Yes, welcome to perhaps this area’s quietest but kindest do-good effort.

They call themselves the “Servants of Our Lord Ministry.”

In unison with Normal-based Midwest Food Bank, which it supplies 95% of the food, this Lexington group of kind hearts and charitable minds each month loads up trucks — we're talking 30 tons of good eats and stuffs here — to drive south and east to the mountains of eastern Kentucky.

There, they are met by a welcoming group of those who live there, to unload and organize the 37 food pantries that serve that area.

Among the welcoming group?

Inmates from prisons all over Kentucky where, as part of their “servitude” and criminal sentence, they become part of this and “a wonderful asset to our ministry,” says Sally Whaley, wife of Steve.

“They enjoy helping, and they like getting outside of the walls of the correctional facility.”

It is there, three days each month, in the warehouse from which all of this occurs, that a literal buzz of activity occurs, as the volunteers from Central Illinois and eastern Kentucky, together with the inmates, sort, organize, parse, load, truck and unload again for disbursement for all parts poverty in that section of America.

This all started about 10 years ago.

That’s when and where Roger Whaley, Steve Whaley’s dad, visited eastern Kentucky.

As the Whaleys will testify, he was amazed, if not appalled, by what he saw — people living “out of another time,” “mountainfolk,” living in primitive environs, with few services or modern conveniences.

Moonshine defined the primary area of financial profit.

Outhouses, as a primary means of everyday life, could be seen all over.

And so also 10 years ago, Roger Whaley launched Servants of Our Lord Ministry.

With the aid of Midwest Food Bank, he did research on how to organize such an endeavor. Once accomplished, he started trips to that area, with food and belongings and food bank trucks and also kindness — 170 cases of food per month.

He purchased upright freezers to store food and went to Central Illinois garage sales to look for bargains that he could pack up and take to Kentucky.

Sadly, tragically, in 2017, amid all of this, Roger Whaley died of an aortic aneurism.

That’s when his son Steve, and Steve's wife Sally — both now in their 50s, Steve from Lexington, Sally originally from “rival” Chenoa, who’d met through a mutual friend — took up the torch.

In the years since, along with many others in the area, “we watch in amazement as God finds the need and allows us to meet that need,” says Sally.

“That area,” says Jan Proeber, pastor of Lexington’s Church of Christ United, “is a truly different part of America. When we were there, we weren’t there to do something for them but with them. Their dignity is very important. They have value, and worth, and beauty.”

They have all the outer elements, too.

“I was just the guy who kept the rattlesnakes amused as (we) worked under the rotting trailer homes,” adds Jan Proeber’s grand-hearted husband, Dave, the retired award-winning photojournalist at this very newspaper.

In 2022, when floods ravaged the Hazard, Kentucky, area (is that not an irony?), more than 30 tons (tons!) of food was distributed from Central Illinois to families in need.

It is not without acknowledgment.

Twice, a Lexington, Kentucky, TV station has come to report on the Lexington, Illinois, group’s endeavor.

Financed by individual donations to cover warehouse rental, utilities, lodging, transportation and warehouse supplies, they continue on.

“We want to keep his (Roger’s) vision going for as long as we are able, God willing,” says Sally.

And obviously, God willing, it looks as if they fully are.

Photos: ISU Civic Engagement volunteers repackage food at Midwest Food Bank 021921-blm-loc-6isuservice 021921-blm-loc-1isuservice 021921-blm-loc-3isuservice 021921-blm-loc-2isuservice 021921-blm-loc-4isuservice 021921-blm-loc-5isuservice 021921-blm-loc-7isuservice 021921-blm-loc-8isuservice 021921-blm-loc-9isuservice