Flick: America’s new TV star ... from Bloomington-Normal

It’s a Sunday morning, a little before 8.

Like millions of others across America, Adam Kinzinger is in his kitchen.

Unlike perhaps 999,999 others, though, he’s not indulging in breakfast.

Rather than PJs, he’s in nice shirt and sports jacket.

Like TV anchors wedged behind a desk, known to wear snappy suit-and-tie above the desk and jeans or scraggly running shorts below, that's no secret to Adam Kinzinger, either.

“OK, occasionally I will do that,” he volunteers later with a laugh.

And then, in 5 – 4 – 3 – 2 - 1, there’s Adam Kinzinger not only in his kitchen but all of America, too.

“Good morning, Congressman Kinzinger,” says Chuck Todd, not far from the nation’s Capitol, in the studio of NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

“Good morning, Chuck,” says Adam, not far from the refrigerator and stove where bacon and eggs otherwise are made.

While COVID-19 obviously has had an awful effect on the world, it has produced beneficiaries, too.

Like Zoom, Skype and FaceTime.

They now are household words.

And Adam Kinzinger.

He’s getting to be that, too.

At age 43, in his 10th year of Congress, 18 years after being one of the youngest-ever elected members of the McLean County Board, a 2000 graduate of Illinois State University and before that, Normal West (its first graduating class, in fact), by 2021 he has become Mr. Everywhere on the TV news dial.

“(We get) roughly 50 interview requests in any week,” says Maura Gillespie, Kinzinger’s communications director. “We’re only able to accommodate a small percentage of those requests. It really is about finding a window in a very packed schedule.”

And Kinzinger’s is.

Besides Congress — he splits time between D.C. and his home district in north-central Illinois — he serves in the Air National Guard.

In February 2019, as other members were debating on the U.S. House floor about immigration issues along the U.S.-Mexico border, Kinzinger was flying over to see it all first-hand, deployed as part of a U.S. effort to maintain border security.

These days, there’s Kinzinger’s marital status, too: A 40-year single guy, in February 2020, just before COVID (“Rona” as Kinzinger calls it), “we slipped in our marriage,” he gleams, of he and Sofia Boza-Holman, a former aide to ex-House Speaker John Boehner and then-Vice-President Mike Pence before shifting to a role in the Department of Homeland Security.

And now there is all this TV.

In the year since the onset of COVID, social distancing, travel cutbacks and being brave enough to become a same-party critic of some of Donald Trump’s antics and notions, Kinzinger could eventually win an Emmy for most appearances on TV by a non-actor.

Since January, he’s been mentioned at least twice on “Saturday Night Live.”

He’s done appearances from the kitchen on “Meet The Press” and “Face The Nation.” On HBO, he’s done “Real Time with Bill Maher.” He’s been on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America” and “Fox News Sunday.”

Before lockdown, Kinzinger sat in-studio with Stephen Colbert.

In February, he became a major spread on Vanity Fair magazine’s online site.

“(With) Bill Maher (on HBO),” says Kinzinger, “was probably the only time I’ve actually been nervous. He is a very funny guy and I was warned, 'Don’t try to match his humor.’ He’s also quick and very intelligent … and it’s his show.”

While sitting with Colbert in the Ed Sullivan Theater along Broadway in NYC, Kinzinger discovered such can be quirky, if not a bit unnerving, because the audience sits well back in the Sullivan Theater seats and responds for the most part to an "applause" sign.

“I remember making a decent comment … and no real response," Kinzinger says. "Then I realized it’s because they hadn’t turned on the ‘applause’ yet.”

In the meantime, back at the Kinzinger/Boza-Holman house in Channahon, a town of 13,000 near Joliet, his “TV studio” in the kitchen is fully makeshift.

“When we first started doing (remotes) in the kitchen, the background sucked,” he explains with a laugh. “So Sofia made it look a little prettier.”

Would you have ever expected any of this, you ask Kinzinger?

“Never,” he says, without hesitation. “I’ve always been interested in government and making an impact … but never would have expected this. I was with ‘W’ (ex-President George W. Bush) recently and thought to myself, “Holy crap. I’m with 'W,' an ex-president.”

But is all of this fully unexpected?

A check of this newspaper’s archives may reveal more than anything that Kinzinger has always had a strong opinion of matters.

As a 13-year-old at Parkside Junior High, he wrote a letter to the editor of this newspaper about the abortion issue. By eighth grade, raised in a conservative Christian family, he cited Leviticus and I Corinthians in another letter to the editor.

By 1992, now all of 14, he was writing about Unit 5 overcrowding.

That same year, in the letters section, he defended gun rights and checked in on decriminalization of marijuana.

Is anyone truly surprised that Adam Kinzinger has become a nationally recognized face?

Nah. Maybe more surprising would be if Kinzinger had not become this.

From his kitchen, though?

OK, no one might have expected that.

But stay tuned.

A highly personable, down-to-earth guy with a common-sense attitude who’s not afraid to occasionally ruffle — even within his own ranks — he may be only beginning to cook.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

