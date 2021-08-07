Flick: At his 80th class reunion ... and everyone else is gone

Part of the fun of writing a newspaper column is hearing from readers, and one of the more interesting responses to a recent piece here on a universal topic of summertime — class reunions — comes from Roy Roberts.

Roy is 99 years old.

“If,” says Roy, “you had continued your column (beyond a description of what typically happens at your 10th, 20th, 30th, 40th…), you could have told them of my 80th. I was the only one there. All the rest of them had passed on.”

You remember Roy?

He’s the grand ol’ boy originally from Beardstown who served in Europe during World War II and wrote 165 letters home to his wife, to be found recently in a box that Roy and his family have published into a wonderful book, “Dear Christine.”

A funny guy in a dry, wry kind of way, these days at Blair House, a retirement home along College Avenue in Normal, and still writing (he still has a weekly column in the Beardstown paper), Roy tells of another reunion experience, this of his 40th, when a classmate stood to announce, “I'm going to have the lights turned out and show you my slides from my vacation in Atlanta, Illinois."

Nobody really cared to see them, confides Roy, but the reunion host said, "Turn the lights out, Charlie…"

And when the slides came on, reports Roy, the first was “a beautiful slide of a nude woman. And our (classmate) hurriedly said, 'Turn the lights back on, Charlie! I brought the wrong box!'"

Roy’s conclusion? “Shortest speech ever made at a class reunion!” he says with a laugh.

A better way to ‘fine’ people for being downtown?

Your humble Sunday columnist worked 40 years in downtown Bloomington, loved it, and realized why they monitor two-hour parking limits. Otherwise, downtown employees would take up many of the parking spots.

But occasionally, you do wonder if there could be a better way.

Take Illinois State Sen. Sally Turner.

From Elkhart, near Lincoln, she chose downtown Bloomington the other day to have a meet-and-greet with area constituents.

It was staged at Coffee Hound, where many met Turner and brought issues that concerned them.

Then she went on to shop at such downtown hot spots as Specs Around Town and Refine 309, a women’s clothing store, and bought a purse and jewelry there.

Then she went back to her car to find a parking ticket because she’d been downtown in the same spot for more than two hours.

Tickets aren’t $5 anymore.

Turner was fined $25 for choosing downtown as a location to meet citizens and then spend money shopping.

A great gal and a personal friend, she was accepting of all that and says she fully understands.

But an idea:

Maybe having parking “violators” show their shopping receipts to negate a $25 parking fine would be a better way, instead of just knowing they’ll probably go elsewhere than downtown next time.

A famous drug stop for Bloomington?

Here’s your history question of the day: When’s the last time a U.S. president stopped in the middle of a motorcade to have an aide jump out and run into a drug store to pick up something?

Answer: It could be 1965, along Main Street in Bloomington.

Fifty-six years ago this summer, on July 19, 1965, Lyndon Baines Johnson was here to attend the funeral of a Bloomington favorite son, Adlai E. Stevenson II, at the Unitarian Universalist Church along Emerson Street. He was joined by his wife, Lady Bird, and their daughter Luci (now 73 but then only 18), and a motorcade rolled west from the church along Emerson to turn south on Main Street before an estimated 15,000 spectators as it wound its way to Evergreen Cemetery, south of downtown.

And what does Melba Alsman, now 95, remember?

LBJ’s daughter, Luci (aka Luci Bird), wasn’t feeling well that day and as the motorcade trundled by gawking, admiring crowds, suddenly it was stopped when the president’s limo pulled off the route in front of a drug store, at which point an aide in the president’s limo squeezed out and ran into the store.

Luci Bird needed something for her cold.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

