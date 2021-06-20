Flick: At the DMV today, a license to wait?

Of all the COVID-19 side effects not health-related — product shortages, skyrocketing lumber prices, not enough restaurant workers — one you might not expect is the formerly routine process of simply getting your driver’s license renewed.

It now can be an all-day process.

And even then, no license.

Take John Albee.

Age 85 but still an active, aka legendary, Twin City real estate agent, Albee ventured out early one recent morn to get his license renewed to discover early isn’t nearly early enough anymore.

Already he was No. 45 in line.

“So being very wise,” says John Albee, in John Albee humor, “I came back at 12:25. By then, I was only No. 25.”

Finally, after nearly an hour of standing in line, he was filling out forms, when a DMV worker said, “You need to take a driving test.”

“Yes,” said John, “and I am ready.”

But the facility, John was told, is only able to do 18 tests a day and the line that morning was so long, all of the day’s slots already had been filled … by 8:30 a.m.!

“I stood in line 50 minutes in 87-degree heat, an 85-year-old man, and no one could have come out to say if we need a driving test, we’d need to come back?” John thought.

“What should I do now?!” John asked.

The worker, whom Albee calls a “gentleman,” made a suggestion: Bring a lawn chair and come back tomorrow at 7 a.m.

“But the sign says you’re not open until 8,” said John.

“Precisely!” said the DMV worker. “If you come too early, your chances of not being too late improve greatly.”

So next day, John did that one hour better — he showed up at 6 a.m.

Even at 6 a.m., he already was No. 5.

But by 8 he was at the door, by 8:40 on the road with an examiner and by 9 a.m. (“only a three-hour program,” as John calls it), he became recipient of Illinois’ latest driver’s license renewal.

As you might have seen, in this time of slowly re-emerging from an awful virus, an advertised slogan this summer is “Drive Illinois.”

No word yet if it’ll also be updated to “Drive You Crazy, Too!”

Expect a big B-N population boom?

You’ve no doubt read all the stories of Illinois losing population.

So here’s something pleasantly in reverse: Come fall, Bloomington-Normal’s population could jump significantly higher as U.S. Census numbers are released.

How’s that, you ask?

In earlier census counts, generally 40% of a college’s enrollment is counted as part of a college town’s population because of the off-campus students who live in the town. Population counts, of course, are especially important monetarily because each counted resident qualifies a municipality for more state and federal funding (at the federal level, at last estimate about $10,300 more per resident).

But because 2020 was so goofy, with counting students so difficult during remote learning, census folk are thinking this term of including a college’s entire enrollment – not just 40% – in a city’s population.

Bam! What a potential boon for towns like Bloomington-Normal and Champaign-Urbana.

“ISU has been helping us greatly (with paperwork and computer uploading of student information),” says Eric Hanson, Normal’s deputy city manager.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” says Mayor Chris Koos.

Who’d have ever thought, at any level, there’d be COVID-19 to thank?

Things you learn with Fuzzy Zoeller

(The storied, humorous and retired Masters and U.S. Open golf champion, appearing last week at a B-N benefit for MarcFirst, the organization that helps 2,000 area residents with intellectual disabilities)

• Actual name: Frank Urban Zoeller Jr.

• Old school and frank in opinion, too, he consigns social media a ruination of the time — in golf, too. "I was in an era when we could talk (freely) and didn't have to hide."

• At age 69, while no longer golfing (iffy back), his name appears more often these days at the liquor store. "So many golfers had their own wines (Greg Norman, Jack Nicklaus, Ernie Els, etc), I chose a very good vodka, out of a distillery in Bend, Oregon.” (But don't try to buy “Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka” in Illinois. Even if made from Illinois corn, “It’s not at Binny’s — they won’t let me sell it (in Illinois)!” (But you can buy it in Indiana.)

• Fuzzy has a funny name and lives in a town maybe even funnier — Floyds Knobs — in southeast Indiana across the river from Louisville, Kentucky. (By personal jet, he flew the 286 miles to B-N in only 35 minutes.)

• Like almost every golfer at any level, on the pro tour it's the "slow" golfers, says Fuzzy, who "drove me up a wall."

• Most fun former partners: John Daly, also known as "Wild Thing," and Hubert Green. Most fun celebrity golfer: Late “drunken” comedian Foster Brooks. “Hilarious guy who (was) also totally sober.” Worst celebrity golfer with whom he played: "Probably" U.S. President Gerald Ford.

One other thing: His vodka can also make you a bit fuzzy.

When done responsibly, that’s a good thing, of course.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

