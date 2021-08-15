Flick: But wait, there's more!

Rather than just three primary TV networks, an independent channel, the nearest PBS affiliate and that video at midnight of a waving U.S. flag as the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" signaled a station’s “sign-off” for the day, there now, according to TV ratings company A.C. Nielsen, are more than 1,300 channels and countless news/opinion watching options, 24/7/365, along with enough “social” media to make one an anti-socialite or envious of Tom Hanks being stranded on that island in “Cast Away.”
My mom used to say a break from everything is healthy and even needed every once in a while.
And she’d especially be screaming that now!
Over the 17 months of COVID-19, could it be the endless chatter about it has become so draining, it’s become part of the problem?
Has “vaccine hesitancy” been created by too much exposure, too much analysis, too much thought?
Remember way back in time, before the Age of Too Much Thinking, when vaccines in school were just an automatic, and there was no uproar at all? You just got in line, closed your eyes, felt a sting and got a Dum-Dum for your heroics.
All this political polarization?
Let’s be real — hasn’t the gaping gap been largely created by social media and outlets like Fox News and MSNBC?
Here, check out this list. In just the past two weeks, I’ve been taking notes of all the topics that occupy our times:
… CDC guidelines; infrastructure talks; “mask anger"; “super-spreaders”; protocols; Dr. Fauci sez; airline rage; racism, anti-racism, our electrified future; billionaires in space; “woke” becoming a noun; “fake” in the same sentence as “news”; transparency; a “return to normal"; the new normal; OK, what is normal?; Trump, anti-Trump; Biden, anti-Biden; “progressive policies"; millennials being to blame for almost everything; the Baby Boomers being too old, stubborn and set in their ways; “shaming"; face-mask fashion; finally junking the face masks; getting back out the face masks; “distance-learning"; “unpoliced urban crime"; “proper policing"; a variant of the variant; Jan. 6; post-Jan. 6; keeping up with what’s PC-allowable in times of extreme sensitivity; “Olympic doping"; wildfires, inordinate rains, inordinate heat, sexual harassment, “the wealth gap,” cancel culture; all those Cubs trades; “a stolen election"; “undoing the election"; “the political circus"; “critical race theory"; hate crime; climate change; the two Andrews (Prince Andrew and Andrew Cuomo) and the charges of sexual harassment and abuse against them; exploding birds; an over-abundance of cicadas; UFOs also becoming UAPs (unexplained aerial phenomenon); Ron Popeil’s death ...
… Ron Popeil?
Remember him? Creator and TV pitchman of the Pocket Fisherman, Veg-O-Matic and Mr. Microphone, he used to interrupt his own commercials by saying, “But wait, there’s more!”
I’m thinking “But wait, there’s more!” could today be our national anthem.
As a Nike commercial playing these days suggests, “Silence might be all an athlete needs after a game.”
