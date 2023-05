Flick Fact: Just how conservative was Normal’s founder?

Question: Jesse Fell, the founder of Normal, was such a right-wing conservative, “to bring a desirable class of people” to Normal, he demanded that “no intoxicating liquors be sold” in the town. How devoted to the cause was he?

Answer: Quite. In 1867, by then a town of 1,800, Fell went door to door and got the signature of EVERY man, woman and child in the entire town to sign a petition “demanding” that Normal be dry. The door-to-door canvas took Fell seven years. It also remained dry until the early 1970s.