Flick Fact: Would Jane Lynch be 'the weakest link' at her own game?

Question: The host of TV’s popular primetime game show “The Weakest Link” is Jane Lynch. Would she like to play the game herself?

Answer: Probably not. Lynch is the 1982 Illinois State University graduate who’s in Bloomington-Normal these days as a “visiting artist” in ISU’s School of Theatre and Dance and admitted something to media members one day last week: “I don’t like playing them (game shows), but I love hosting them.”