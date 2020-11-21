Flick: Fee fee fee fi fo fum

A longtime B-N resident, active in his church, he volunteers for community service, too, including each week wading, trawling and picking up all the trash thrown out along the ditches and ravines of the highly traveled North Linden Street in far-north Normal.

But Van got a notice the other day.

It said he owed $1.90 for passing through a toll booth without paying, plus a $3 “violations fee.” He then was informed of two more $1.90 charges, with additional $3 “violations fees,” for passing through two other booths. A fourth could still be coming.

For the record, although not widely known, if you pass through an unattended toll booth in Illinois, you have 14 days to pay your tolls before getting notice and also facing “violation fees.”

So, Van now owes the Illinois Tollway Authority $14.70. It could eventually be $19.60 because he passed through another booth that’s yet to be billed.

Van says he will go ahead and pay, to avoid further hassle.

“Outrageous,” he says, “but I'm almost beyond feeling.”