Flick: Fee fee fee fi fo fum

Whereas Illinois remains one of those “great states of the American Midwest,” it invariably ranks, too, as a great state for the most taxation, hiked rates, and of course, one other way to quietly make lots of money: fees.
There’s a fee for virtually everything these days.
Van Baker, a 71-year-old Bloomington man, has discovered yet another.
While driving to Wisconsin one recent morning, coming upon the very last toll booths in Illinois just inches from Wisconsin, he encountered a situation.
No one was manning the toll booths. There were red lights at each. The coin bins were inactive. The cash lanes were blocked.
“I thought — naively, I guess — that perhaps we were getting a break because of the coronavirus. Or maybe because it was the weekend,” says Van.
One who rarely travels tollways, he did not have an I-PASS device.
So, Van drove on through.
A week later, returning home, it was the same as the weekend before: no manned booths, all closed, inactive.
So Van drove through then, too.
A brief pause here — no one will ever mistake Van Baker as your typical law-breaking type.
A longtime B-N resident, active in his church, he volunteers for community service, too, including each week wading, trawling and picking up all the trash thrown out along the ditches and ravines of the highly traveled North Linden Street in far-north Normal.
But Van got a notice the other day.
It said he owed $1.90 for passing through a toll booth without paying, plus a $3 “violations fee.” He then was informed of two more $1.90 charges, with additional $3 “violations fees,” for passing through two other booths. A fourth could still be coming.
For the record, although not widely known, if you pass through an unattended toll booth in Illinois, you have 14 days to pay your tolls before getting notice and also facing “violation fees.”
So, Van now owes the Illinois Tollway Authority $14.70. It could eventually be $19.60 because he passed through another booth that’s yet to be billed.
Van says he will go ahead and pay, to avoid further hassle.
“Outrageous,” he says, “but I'm almost beyond feeling.”
It’s also “only” $19.60. But think now of the hundreds, thousands, of unknowing who each weekend pass on through toll plazas, don’t have an I-PASS, eventually get a notice of payment and “violations fee” and — what the heck — will also pay, like Van, to “avoid further hassle.”
Presto! Potentially loads of extra cash, out of nothing!
“Only in Illinois!” laments Van.
Let “feedom” ring?
When John F. Kennedy stops by
Older Americans cannot forget the significance of today — Nov. 22 — because of what happened 57 years ago, just after lunch on a Friday afternoon in Dallas, Texas.
On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated on a Dallas street.
Janenne Scott and her brother, Jeff, fully remember it.
They recall even more a few autumns before that, in October 1959.
Allow us to put it this way:
It’s one thing to miss American history class one day at school, but it’s quite another to miss American history in your own home because you were learning at school instead.
Yes, that is the Scott story of a lifetime.
Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, their father — J.W. “Bill” Scott — was an Illinois state representative, and it was 61 years ago that their dad rose from the breakfast table one morn to say he was going to the then-Bloomington Municipal Airport to pick up a political guest and bring him to their home (730 Towanda Ave.) so their guest could freshen up and have some lunch before going on to political events in town.
Thus, the Scotts were off to school and missed meeting their home’s guest: John Fitzgerald Kennedy.
But a year later, 60 years ago this month in fact, he would be elected U.S. president and three Nov. 22nds later, also would forever become embossed in history via Dallas.
Kennedy’s visit to the Scott home also left a humorous twist in their lives.
On that 1959 day, Kennedy accidentally left his hat at the Scott home.
“Hey look, that Kennedy man left his hat here!” the Scotts proclaimed after school.
Their dad dutifully sent it back to JFK.
“We often laugh because Daddy mailed it back to him,” says Janenne. “If we would have only known, that could have become our college tuitions!” She laughs again.
Pictured here is a photo of JFK disembarking from the plane in B-N.
You’ll notice he’s holding that hat he would forget.
Meanwhile, now nearly 60 years later, few who remember Dallas will ever forget it, the Scotts included, and everyone else.
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com
