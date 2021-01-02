Flick: From a test tube to big-screen tests

Timely with today’s headlines and a quick 1:27 in length, “Blindfire” (available on Amazon Prime) is the story of a white police officer (Geraghty) who responds to a call and, in the furious panic of a moment, kills an unarmed Black man, misidentified as a threat. Battling grief and denial, the officer then faces his own accountability and his own racial bias.

And that’s just the beginning … at least for Nell.

Growing up in B-N (dad is Randy Nell, retired now from Country Financial, and mom is Lisa, a State Farm retiree) and a 2004 graduate of Bloomington High, Nell says he knew by graduation he wanted to move on to something creative, maybe web design or digital media production.

By the end of college at Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago, “I knew I wanted to be in film and there was only one place I could see doing that … it was Los Angeles.”

Thus came the move, and then the famed rootless routine of breaking L.A. … knocking on doors, forming relationships, finding couches on which to sleep, working minimum-wage jobs to foot and feed desire.

“Hollywood,” says Nell, “is a competitive business that seems borderline unhealthy some days. You are part of a unique circus show.“