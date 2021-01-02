Flick: From a test tube to big-screen tests

Although in Spanish it means “the angels,” Los Angeles of course is more about “the dreamers.”
That’s where you go to have them.
It’s restaurant waiters wanting to be Clooney or Streep, or a shelf stocker or DoorDash driver aspiring to become Spielberg, Scorsese or Coppola.
Then there’s Mike Nell.
In the beginning, he was a dream of his Bloomington parents.
On March 22, 1985, Nell was, in fact, front-page news, one of Illinois’ first test-tube babies, conceived in a lab dish, the miraculous cell merger of his mother and father, implanted then into his mother and carried to birth.
“It wasn’t something I grew up being aware of,” Mike Nell says. “My only real thoughts are being grateful for my parents’ determination to have a child and once they did, never losing that same passion for raising me.”
A historic beginning, a dream realized, a headline made.
And Mike Nell now nearly 36 years later?
Ditto. Again.
He has a movie out – “Blindfire,” of which he is director and screenplay writer. It stars Brian Geraghty, a lead in 2008’s Academy Award-winning Best Picture “The Hurt Locker,” as well as HBO’s acclaimed “Boardwalk Empire” and NBC’s “Chicago P.D.” Also in the cast: Wayne Brady of TV’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “How I Met Your Mother” and these days host of the legendary daytime gamer, “Let’s Make A Deal.”
Timely with today’s headlines and a quick 1:27 in length, “Blindfire” (available on Amazon Prime) is the story of a white police officer (Geraghty) who responds to a call and, in the furious panic of a moment, kills an unarmed Black man, misidentified as a threat. Battling grief and denial, the officer then faces his own accountability and his own racial bias.
And that’s just the beginning … at least for Nell.
Growing up in B-N (dad is Randy Nell, retired now from Country Financial, and mom is Lisa, a State Farm retiree) and a 2004 graduate of Bloomington High, Nell says he knew by graduation he wanted to move on to something creative, maybe web design or digital media production.
By the end of college at Illinois Institute of Art in Chicago, “I knew I wanted to be in film and there was only one place I could see doing that … it was Los Angeles.”
Thus came the move, and then the famed rootless routine of breaking L.A. … knocking on doors, forming relationships, finding couches on which to sleep, working minimum-wage jobs to foot and feed desire.
“Hollywood,” says Nell, “is a competitive business that seems borderline unhealthy some days. You are part of a unique circus show.“
He landed a gig as a production assistant in the popular “Fast and Furious” series and got an apartment. But the struggle continued.
Finally in 2012 he found Kandoo Films, an L.A. company whose mission is to support emerging artists that also specializes in projects that involve social issues, like racism.
In “Blindfire” – Nell’s fourth project with Kandoo, his first as director – there are B-N touches: he got help from Mikey Kelch (BHS, Class of 2005), who worked on the production team.
James Wade (BHS, 2004) provided two songs to the film.
While working his way into L.A., Nell says he became indebted to Angel Radefeld-Wright, a Normal Community High grad and these days a Hollywood makeup artist, and her husband, Chris, and their living-room couch, where Nell slept while trying to find bearing.
Now, in wake of “Blindfire” and “13th” – an award-winning 2016 Netflix documentary on racial inequality that he also helped produce - Nell has immersed himself in the real-life inequality issue … even to now giving back to B-N.
He’s become part of a local initiative (www.TheEqualityPact.com) and an online book club (www.BlackIsLit.org), formed with aid from a BJHS teacher, Jen Brooks, “to help create social interaction on race and safe places.”
For Nell, it’s a long way back to 1985.
Says his dad, Randy, in concert with mom, Lisa: “We’re proud of the man Michael has become and for his determination to pursue his dream career. Who knew those weekly trips to Blockbuster Video would lead to his life passion of film-making?”
Says Mike, of the process of film-making: “Stories are all over, but there is definitely a sweet science to how the best ones are put together.”
And … a human fertilized in a lab dish who, after a miraculous birthright, eventually follows equally steep odds and doggedly, determinedly, over 12 years, begins making Hollywood movies?
Sounds like a great movie idea unto itself.
