Flick: Please don’t eat our pets

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Most eye-catching want-ad

From the “Pets & Supplies” classification of this newspaper:

"6 hens, 1 rooster, need good home. Not to be eaten. 309-xxx-xxxx.”

Latest evidence the pandemic is truly winding down

Discarded face masks.

You see them everywhere, in roads, along sidewalks, in ditches. They are the tumbleweed of our time or, in a newly conceived term, “pandemic pollution.”

Coolest graduation speech reaction ever

When Natylie Marx, one of 10 valedictorians at Bloomington High this year, gave remarks at graduation ceremonies with a brief, eloquent talk that observed that all sexes today have an equal opportunity to succeed, she included mention of her own dream to become a neurosurgeon, inspired by watching “Grey's Anatomy” and its main character played by Ellen Pompeo, who portrays a female surgeon on the long-running ABC show.

Natylie’s remarks were recorded, put on Twitter, in less than a day got nearly 14,000 likes … and then became a life memory.

Ellen Pompeo herself saw the clip, retweeted it and while trying to wash away her own tears, admirably and humbly posted, "This tweet did not make me cry ... it's my allergies."

Newest area notoriety

Other evening on TV’s “Jeopardy,” the clue (“The oddly named town of Chicken Bristle is south of Champaign in this state”) baffled contestants … unless you live in this section of Illinois.

(Chicken Bristle is in Douglas County, near Tuscola.)

Latest greatest business promise

Lee Ann Hill, a retired McLean County judge, was in Stuart, Florida, recently, visiting her parents, when she spotted at a home across the street an exterminator’s truck and the claim on the side of it.

“I am not sure what made me read the advertisement on the side of the truck, but when I did,” says Lee Ann, “I almost choked, I was laughing so hard.”

It read, “DPS Wildlife Animal Removal,” followed by its pledge to remove “Raccoons … Armadillos … Snakes … Rats … Hogs … Politicians … & More.”

Not wanting to specifically point out any of the potential removables there, but we hear Florida has plenty of ALL of those.

Best Name Club

— Jason Sparks. He’s a welder at Bessler Welding in East Peoria.

— Fritz Button. Owns Geneva Upholstery in Geneva.

— Nancy Pounds. A Bloomington pianist and well-known piano teacher.

— Flora Lavender. From Bloomington, finishing it all off at age 93, her name appeared in the obits recently.

— Reality Winner. An ex-U.S. intelligence specialist released from prison this month, after being convicted in 2018 of leaking classified government materials.

— Krystal Ball. She’s a Democrat strategist based in Chicago.

Latest sign the No. 13 still spooks us

If you call Menards, the home improvement store in Normal, and listen to the department prompts, you’re told the various departmental extensions … 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 … the 13 excluded.

As one reader suggests, "Triskaidekaphobia is still alive and well in our society!"

Newest area fame

In the book “Ocean Prey,” the latest by Pulitzer Prize-winning author, John Sandford (it’s the 31st “Prey” entry in a series by the 77-year-old Sandford), a new character is introduced on Page 250 – it’s “Devlin … from Normal, Illinois.”

No hint why Sandford picks a man from Normal in his latest novel, but a clue might be the author’s background — Sandford is a Midwesterner, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

More Fun Places To Visit, If Only For Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Utopia, Kansas

— Flippin, Georgia

— Dry Wood, Kansas

— Why, Arizona

— Floyds Knobs, Indiana

— Timbuctoo, California

Latest doggone success

As you were watching the famed Westminster Kennel Club dog show on TV — this year staged at Lynhurst Manor Estate — perhaps you didn’t realize it was local as well. Kristin Heiden, a veterinarian at Bortell Animal Hospital in Bloomington, has been showing dogs since age 9 and this year went to Westminster to show her own dog’s sister … and won one of the show's leading honors, winning "Select," an award given to the judges' choice of best female after "Best of Breed" and "Best of Opposite Sex."

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our June board of contributors: Virginia Lowery, Towanda; Kathy Fehr, Fairbury; Rhonda Gordon, Penfield; Joe Lane, Fort Myers, Florida; Van Baker, Tom Harrell, Gretchen Shelly, Frank Beaty, John Copenhaver, Lee Templeton and Nancy Birky, Bloomington; Toni Tucker, Steve Destri, Roger Hughes, Stew Salowitz, Cathy Ferme and Doug Clemens, Normal; Lee Ann Hill, Lexington; Derek Johnson, East Peoria; Fuzzy Zoeller, Floyds Knobs, Indiana; Dave Staats, New Glarus, Wisconsin.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

