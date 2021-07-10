Flick: Ryan’s flyin’ ... at 200 mph

Not long ago, Ryan Oehler was on his motorcycle when suddenly the handlebars broke.

He was going 150 mph.

On another afternoon, his motorcycle this time up to nearly 200 mph, the darned back tire flew off the rim.

Don’t you hate that when that happens?

But Ryan?

“It happens,” as he says.

Amazingly, neither time was he hurt.

Age 37; highly personable, polished, clean-cut, with a tireless ethic; a graduate of Olympia High and Illinois State University; married to Laura and expecting their first child in August; maybe yet still the air-conditioning guy who might crawl around your 140-degree attic on a summer afternoon to make sure your AC is working properly … Ryan Oehler is quite a story.

On weekends, fans from across America huddle to see him, chat, get his autograph.

There are calendars, T-shirts, “hero cards” (autographed photos) that promote him and his sponsors.

At various times, he’s been ranked the fastest human on Earth when crouched on a motorcycle.

And you’ve barely heard of him, right?

Well, except maybe in Danvers.

That’s where he got his first motorcycle at age 6.

“I was what you’d call ‘hell on wheels,’" says Ryan, with a laugh.

But today, that is just way too slow.

As his dad, Brad, puts it, without even pause, “He’s traveling 300 feet per second.”

Ryan Oehler — also known as “Flyin’ Ryan” — is a pro stock motorcycle dragster.

What is that?

Essentially, it’s a rocket on wheels, a V-twin-engined projectile that escalates to 200 mph in 6 seconds with a fin-like device on the back to keep it going reasonably straight while not also making Ryan a past-tense proper noun.

“He’s sitting on a semi-controlled explosion,” is how a pal and motorcycling fan, Tom Harrell, of Bloomington, puts it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Maybe on a weekend you’ve seen “Flyin’ Ryan” on FS1, or NBC Sports, or Fox.

Or maybe on a Wednesday you’ve seen him at Chili’s or Chick-fil-A and just didn’t know, in the fast world of NHRA drag racing, he’s already famous.

The apple, as expressions go, doesn’t fall far from the tree, and in Ryan’s case, it is shorter than that.

His dad — known as “Bad Brad” because he is so adept at creating mechanized speed, hailed an “automotive genius” — is a 66-year-old who since his teens has tinkered and built both cars and motorcycles.

Today, along Morrissey Avenue in Bloomington, tucked behind the showroom of AirTec, the heating and air-conditioning company he founded and has since passed off in “retirement” to Ryan, “Bad Brad” continues to build, refine and re-invent in a machine shop that stretches room after room of engine parts, digital screens and testing equipment.

“My dad,” says Ryan, “is truly amazing. He is self-taught, one of the best in the business of high-performance engine development. I was born into this environment and followed in his footsteps … and here we are today.”

And today?

It’s busy.

In an average year, Ryan travels 50,000 miles.

This weekend, he’s in Denver, amid a western swing that will also take him to races in Pomona and Sonoma, California, between red-eye flights back to Illinois so Ryan can continue to be at work at AirTec.

Now so established at racing, he is branching into other business exploits, such as in Clearwater, Florida, a business he calls “Tampa Bay Race Rentals,” where mere regular humans can themselves strap into vehicles and experience phenomenal speed.

“This isn’t a hobby,” says Ryan. “It’s really a business.”

Between all that and working with his team of technicians and crew who otherwise live in Detroit, Charlotte, Pennsylvania and, yes, Danvers, (Scott Hamilton), “I work about 100 hours a week.”

He adds with a laugh: “Thank goodness (wife) Laura works with me (at AirTec). Otherwise we’d never see each other.” (At AirTec, a true familial enterprise, even Ryan’s mom, Kelly, sits at the front desk as a receptionist.)

There is irony in Oehler’s life, too.

While never life-threatened on a race track, back in high school at Olympia, he was a pole vaulter and one day on the way to a track meet, was involved in a traffic accident and was ejected from a car going 80 mph.

“I had many injuries but, by the grace of God, I was spared.”

That taught him.

Now, actually safer on a track than on a highway, he instead travels at unimaginable speeds on the planet’s fastest accelerated machines while rocketing himself — literally — into further fame, business enterprises and success.

“Flyin’ Ryan” … these days, he truly is.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.