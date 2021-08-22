Flick: University of Illinois' best pal? Gotta be Bloomington-Normal

BILL FLICK Follow BILL FLICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As colleges reopen and the college football season launches again, the University of Illinois has a new coach, Bret Bielema, its 28th head mentor since 1890, when Scott Williams was the Illini’s first.

Williams was from Normal.

That first Illini game in 1890?

Rather than Urbana or Champaign, it was played in Bloomington.

The last time the Illini won the vaunted Rose Bowl?

That was back in 1963, a team coached by Hall of Famer Pete Elliott.

He, too, was from Bloomington.

While Urbana-Champaign has been the hallowed home of the U of I now for 154 years, there’s no question its fellow twin city to the northwest — Bloomington-Normal — has played a vibrant part of its life.

For example, the school’s renowned Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology: It’s where in the early 1990s one of the internet’s first web browsers, Mosaic, was conceived. A little less-known, probably: The institute is named for a chemist, inventor, industrialist, philanthropist and eventual multi-millionaire Arnold Beckman. He grew up in Cullom and then Bloomington and in 1929 graduated from Normal U High.

Also at U of I is the Funk Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) Library, a facility used worldwide as a storehouse of agricultural data. A little less-known, probably: It is named for the McLean County farm family out of the 1800s and 1900s.

As Bill Kemp, a librarian at the McLean County Museum of History, puts it: “It’s good to know that such a world-class institution of higher education wouldn't be where it is today ... without a little help from the good folks up in McLean County.”

There also, of course, is the school’s 58-year-old Assembly Hall, still the world’s only unsupported concrete dome structure. A little less-known, probably: Its general contractor in 1963 was Bloomington-based Felmley-Dickerson Co.

Today the Assembly Hall, of course, is newly refurbished, refunded and thusly renamed “State Farm Center.”

State Farm? It is the successful company founded 99 years ago in … well, OK, never mind.

The Laesch legacy lives on

There hasn’t been a Laesch Dairy in Bloomington-Normal for more than 20 years. But folks obviously haven’t forgotten, nor will anyone ever say B-N isn’t a great place for charitable people with great hearts.

Remember Ellen Laesch?

A 69-year-old woman with a new title, author, she has penned an 85-page book on the history of her family’s famous Twin City dairy and the awful fate that also has befallen her family. ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, has taken five members of the storied Laesch family, with a sixth diagnosed just last month.

Appearing downtown a couple Saturday mornings ago at the Downtown Bloomington’s Farmers Market to hand out a few books — they were offered free to anyone who also made a minimum $20 donation to the ALS Association — Ellen encountered a pleasant surprise.

Armed with plenty of her books, she still ran out anyway.

Even a half-hour before the market's 9 a.m. opening, a long line already awaited Ellen.

Even better, in only three hours, more than $5,000 was donated as more than 200 stood to greet Ellen, bringing her total to more than $22,000 raised for ALS, and that's just thus far.

“It was just amazing,” says Ellen. "When we got there and saw the line, we were like, 'Oh my gosh!' I'm thrilled and overjoyed and can't believe the generosity and response from all the people of McLean County. It's been wonderful."

Progress comes slowly but surely

In recent years in McLean County, more women have voted than men.

No real shock there.

Some, in fact, may say that’s no news at all.

But 100 years ago?

As part of a project associated with the McLean County Museum of History, volunteer John Elterich has found a fascinating fact about voters in B-N.

One-hundred years ago, men and women here had separate ballots.

That’s because in McLean County, women were only allowed to vote for certain, “lesser important” offices.

Also 100 years ago, according to Elterich’s discoveries: Local candidates, by law, had to list their actual street addresses on the ballot.

And, contrary perhaps to a current belief, socialism and progressivism were a century ago both fully alive, if not more so.

There were, in fact, six parties on the local ballot: Republican, Democratic, Socialist, Prohibition, Socialist Labor, Independent Labor and Progressive for Social Justice.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

