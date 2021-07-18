Flick: Wet fireworks, fishy golf hazards, great events

FLICK LITE: Our latest listings, as offered by the readers and your own resident Lite Boy...

Top fish story

Just how much water have all these seemingly endless rains brought recently?

At Bloomington’s Crestwicke Country Club, where some gauges recently measured up to 12 inches of rain in a 100-hour swath, a foursome encountered an all new course hazard: a large fish on No. 6 that had apparently washed up onto the course during the rains.

Newest billboard reminder

Along Interstate 74 between the Twin Cities and Peoria, there’s a billboard that advertises a vasectomy clinic.

As it reads, “Cheaper than daycare.”

Most noticed background

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was photographed recently in his Chicago office and the photo appeared on page 1 of the Chicago Tribune, perhaps only fans of late, great Bloomington artist Harold Gregor — and most certainly his wife, Marlene — looked away from the governor and noticed the Harold Gregor vibrascape watercolor painting on the wall behind the governor.

More Fun Places to Visit, if Only for Their Names

(As offered by the readers)

— Sweetlips, Tennessee

— Lower Peanut, Pennsylvania

— Fellowship, Mississippi

— Barfield Gin, Georgia

— Spasticville, Kansas

Best place to watch July 4 fireworks

When in Normal and trying to find a good spot to watch the July 4 fireworks launched at nearby Fairview Park, for decades the nearby Weibring Golf Club (former Illinois State University Golf Course) has been a great place to throw a blanket or pitch a chair to watch the show.

Except...

Worst place to watch July 4 fireworks

This year at ISU's Weibring course, as hundreds began to watch the fireworks show, suddenly on turned the course's watering system.

As attests one attendee, a veteran of many of years of watching the fireworks there: "It started just before the fireworks started and we wondered if it was to evict some folks who were hanging out on the greens. But over time, the reach of the water expanded (into those sitting in the fairways). We were among those who got wet and had to move."

Newest 'huh'?

If driving east out of East Peoria on U.S. 150 toward Bloomington, the first mileage sign reads, "Bloomington, 17 miles." Once 4 miles closer to Bloomington, the next sign reads, "Bloomington, 21 miles."

Best worst irony

In Madison, Wisconsin, on July 4, discarded fireworks in a trash can sparked a fire that caused damage to a home along a street of special note:

It was Star Spangled Trail.

3 lesser-thought-of facts about B-N (thanks to readers)

— Normal Community High is coincidentally the school farthest from the Normal community.

— Third Sunday Market is not a religious event, although hundreds religiously attend.

— The incongruity of the left-hand lanes that, at some intersections in B-N, mean you go straight and at others you turn left … but you never know which until you get there.

Latest B-N celebrity

From suburban Batavia, a high school basketball standout there (Class of ‘65) and then at Illinois State University, is Gerry Sytar, who went on to a career as a coach and driver’s ed teacher at Normal Community. Last weekend, he was honored at his old high school, celebrated as well by two Batavia pals, Dan Issel (Class of ’66), who went on to college basketball stardom at University of Kentucky and then the NBA (as a player and then a coach) and Ken Anderson (Class of ’67), who became an all-pro quarterback with the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was quite a day!” says Sytar.

Best Name Club

— Bill Waller. He is construction manager for Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.

— The Bliss Team. It’s a family real-estate group in B-N, of Anne, Kindi and Ellie Bliss.

— Gregory Organ. An internist in Las Vegas.

— Kyle Lobstein. He’s a left-handed pitcher let go recently by the Washington Nationals.

Most curious job opening

As appeared the headline posting in the want-ads recently:

"Weekend Livestock Educator"

(We checked. It’s not that our farmland animals aren’t learning enough during the week. The job is one that assists in weekend livestock education programs for kids, families and adults in Illinois.)

Got an item for Lite? Send to: bflick@pantagraph.com, or the Bill Flick page on Facebook.

Our July board of contributors: Marc Lebovitz, Cathy Ferme, Roger Hughes and Kinsey Sawyer, Normal; Robyn Gautschy Skaggs, Cherilyn Sytar, Lee Templeton, Bob Bradley, Nancy Birky, Mary A. Anderson and Marlene Gregor, Bloomington; Tim Saterfield, Madison, Wisconsin; Tony Bonacorsi, Nashville, Tennessee.

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com.

