For an immigrant with a mum far away overseas, O’Hare Airport is no longer a lifeline

But just when I need it most, as COVID-19 rips though an ill-prepared Britain, as elsewhere in Europe, with terrifying force, that source of comfort has been ripped away.

Those 10 flights a day have been nixed, a consequence of travel bans and diminished demand. I keep making different contingency plans: through Canada, maybe, or the Caribbean. But those rapidly are closing off too. While the news is changing daily on the numerous travel blogs I read, it looks like a skeleton schedule will be maintained (my current emergency plan is to drive to Detroit and then fly on Delta, carrying both my passports for the border controls). But who knows for how long? For anyone with close family overseas, this is a situation so improbable as to have been previously unimaginable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I know that not everyone has emergency airfare in reserve. But Chicago’s O’Hare doesn’t just provide mental health insurance for people like me. The Volaris airline could get you fast to Guadalajara (still possible, as I write) or Dubai (not now) or Amman (not now) or Paris (not now) or Krakow (LOT Polish Airlines has suspended the flight), Vienna (Austrian Airlines has just suspended all operations) or Madrid (you get my drift). For the first time in my lifetime, anyway, anyone with overseas family is cut off with an unparalleled finality.