Francis Wilkinson: The public has little faith in a return to school

President Donald Trump this week began demanding that schools open in the fall. It’s a successor to his demand last spring that the economy reopen full throttle, and it looks like it will be similarly ignored.

Both are excellent goals, of course. Lots of experts, from pediatricians to economists, stress the importance of students returning to class. But as long as Trump’s safe-schools planning consists of an all-caps tweet, the president is unlikely to convince a few crucial constituencies — principals, teachers, parents — that he has their best interests at heart.

Only 12.4% of school principals say they are “extremely confident” in their school or district’s ability to “preserve the health of staff and students” if school opens in the fall, according to a survey released this week by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Another 22.8% felt “somewhat confident.”

Imagine the delight of parents and teachers upon learning that their school principal is “somewhat confident” of keeping disease and death at bay. Now consider that the majority of principals can’t muster even that lukewarm endorsement. More than a third of the 1,450 principals who responded to the survey reported feeling “somewhat unconfident” or “not at all confident.”