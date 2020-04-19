From the editor: How we're delivering coronavirus news to Central Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

​Even on weekends, nights or holidays, journalists naturally flock to the newsroom when big news breaks.

That hasn't been physically the case for our coverage surrounding coronavirus. The newsroom is mostly quiet these days, as almost everyone works from home in this unnerving time.

Although we're taking precautions to keep employees safe, that doesn't mean we're not on the job.

Our talented staff has been tireless in updates, analysis and grassroots reporting to chronicle this historic and unprecedented period. The impact will be felt for months to come.

We've reported incredible stories as the merciless COVID-19 disease has profoundly changed our community and daily life. We've tapped our entire staff to cover this rapidly evolving situation.

The response has been amazing. Readership to our digital products has surged, driven by round after round of developments at all hours.

A huge thanks to readers who have sent along words of encouragement about what we're doing. It means so much to us.

Our responsibility is to keep you informed. Helping readers navigate life as it is today is our overarching goal.