GEORGE F. WILL: 1942 is the last year that was this unnerving

"War, like every other human ailment, tends to leave the body politic folded along ancient creases and festering old sores."

- W.E.B. Du Bois

WASHINGTON -- Few Americans have memories of the only year in U.S. history comparable to 2020 for sudden and comprehensive disruption of Americans' lives. To place today's myriad social traumas and dislocations in perspective, read Tracy Campbell's "The Year of Peril: America in 1942."

Pearl Harbor had catapulted the nation into total war when just two years earlier its army was smaller than Portugal's, and its population was so ravaged by malnutrition and negligible health care during the Depression that half of the Army's first recruits were deemed unfit. The armed forces -- and blood supplies -- would remain racially segregated, although in 1940 President Franklin D. Roosevelt had told civil rights leader A. Philip Randolph that African Americans could be musicians on Navy ships "because they're darned good at it."

The saccharine myth that "everything changed" in a nation united by the sense of "all being in this together" was belied by lynchings and violent killings, such as that in Sikeston, Missouri, of an African American accused of assaulting a white woman.