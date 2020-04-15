Goldberg: Federalism flip-flop shows Trump has no ideological framework

Trump was largely correct about the Constitution, even though he certainly could have done more than he did. Governors hold most of the “police powers” in our country. The president, at least without the authorization of Congress, cannot ban interstate travel, shutter businesses or force people to stay in their homes, nor can he (or governors either) force people back to work if they don’t think it’s safe to leave their homes.

“Gov. Inslee, that’s the state of Washington ... and you know, he’s always complaining,” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And your governor of Michigan, I mean, she’s not stepping up. I don’t know if she knows what’s going on. But all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn’t get it done. And we send her a lot.”

As transparently annoying as that strategy was, it was playing well with many conservatives — both those in the MAGA camp, who liked to watch Trump beat up the libs, and the genuine believers in the Constitution’s federalist principles.

But then, Monday morning, starting with a tweet and ending with a stemwinder at a bombastic press conference, the president threw all that way. He now insists the president has “total” authority to restart the economy, open businesses, end quarantines, etc.