Greszler: Confronting police abuse requires shifting power away from police unions

Police officers — by and large — are heroes who put their lives on the line to protect the communities in which they live and serve. How then should we react to cases of police misconduct and brutality when they come to light? Confronting this requires what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey referred to as “this one, nearly impenetrable barrier, which is the union contract and the way it is set up.”

Derek Chauvin, the officer arrested and charged with Floyd’s death, had multiple complaints against him. Only one resulted in a reprimand. Thou Theo, seen standing guard in the video as Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, also had multiple complaints against him. The city settled a lawsuit of alleged brutality by Thou and another officer for $25,000 in 2017.

Why then were these officers still allowed to stand in the line of duty?

It’s important to remember that not all complaints filed against police officers have merit. Some are filed by individuals who are upset at an officer who arrested them for legitimate reasons, and some criminals file complaints against good cops as a way to get them sidelined.