Grizzard: Zippity do dah, and happy birthday

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been many important articles written about some critical topics concerning our community.
This is not one of them.
So as a respite from the current reality of unrest, hardship, and disease, let’s have a frivolous excursion into a numbers geek’s examination of the fun little coincidences presented by upcoming dates and the ZIP codes in our community. (English teachers can use this paragraph as an illustration of the phrase “apropos of nothing.”)
Most people have a potential ZIP code that matches their birthdate exactly, which I call your “Birthdate ZIP.” To see if you have a Birthdate ZIP, the key question is: whenever you enter your birthday as MM/DD/YY, do you have any leading zeros?
The reason you need a leading zero somewhere is because ZIP codes are only five characters long, not six. So my apologies if you were born Oct. 10-31, Nov. 10-30, or Dec. 10-31. (Please do not send hate mail.)
Fortunately, all the other 301 dates work, including Feb. 29. (If you have more than one leading zero, that’s fine — just use that zero in your Birthdate ZIP.)
For example, if you were born Aug. 4, 1961, your Birthdate ZIP is 80461.
The next thing is to search your Birthdate ZIP to see if it is the ZIP code of an actual city/town in the United States. It probably is, though not necessarily. The above 80461 is Leadville, Colorado – a couple hours southwest of Denver.
Now the reason I first noticed this is because I grew up in Central Illinois with a birthday of June 17. I’m sure everyone reading now clearly sees where I’m going with this.
OK, maybe not. The significance is that the ZIP codes around here all start with 617! Anyone else born June 17? (Statistically speaking, there should be about 470 of us in McLean County.) If so, your Birthdate ZIP town is nearby, depending on your birth year.
As a kid I was so excited when I learned that, bordering on my hometown, was the town with my exact Birthdate ZIP! I am extraordinarily precisely dating myself here, but it’s Towanda, Illinois, 61776.
(And of course I have never once used it as a password — that would be stupid.)
We can also look at this idea from the perspective of a municipality. Unfortunately for many cities and towns, a lot of ZIP codes do not correspond to a MM/DD/YY date. For example, all of the Washington, D.C., area has ZIP codes of the form of 200**. It is impossible for 20 to be a month, or for 00 to be a day – so D.C. doesn’t work. (Insert political joke here.)
Yet, fear not! Each and every town in Central Illinois has a ZIP code corresponding to an actual date – its “ZIP date.” The city of Dwight, for instance, just celebrated its "birthday" on June 4 (60420).
But finally, this Wednesday is June 17, which means the town of Anchor can celebrate its ZIP date! Local ZIP codes are ordered mostly alphabetically by town name. So next year, on my birthday, it will be the ZIP date for Armington, the next year Arrowsmith, then Atlanta, and so on. We’ve got a town in Central Illinois with a ZIP date on my birthday for nearly every year the rest of my life.
So, folks in Anchor, when you see a dork posing for a picture outside of your post office on Wednesday, that will be me. Happy ZIP date!
Central Illinois Voices is a biweekly column featuring community members. Grizzard, of Normal, is campus minister, Judson Baptist Fellowship/AGAPE, and founder and principal tutor, Ph.G. Math Tutoring.
