Grizzard: Zippity do dah, and happy birthday

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been many important articles written about some critical topics concerning our community.

This is not one of them.

So as a respite from the current reality of unrest, hardship, and disease, let’s have a frivolous excursion into a numbers geek’s examination of the fun little coincidences presented by upcoming dates and the ZIP codes in our community. (English teachers can use this paragraph as an illustration of the phrase “apropos of nothing.”)

Most people have a potential ZIP code that matches their birthdate exactly, which I call your “Birthdate ZIP.” To see if you have a Birthdate ZIP, the key question is: whenever you enter your birthday as MM/DD/YY, do you have any leading zeros?

The reason you need a leading zero somewhere is because ZIP codes are only five characters long, not six. So my apologies if you were born Oct. 10-31, Nov. 10-30, or Dec. 10-31. (Please do not send hate mail.)

Fortunately, all the other 301 dates work, including Feb. 29. (If you have more than one leading zero, that’s fine — just use that zero in your Birthdate ZIP.)

For example, if you were born Aug. 4, 1961, your Birthdate ZIP is 80461.