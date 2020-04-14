Gutfreund: Being honest with myself, and others, about how much the coronavirus crisis is scaring me

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a family therapist and a mother of five children, I am used to reassuring my children when they are faced with obstacles.

It will be OK, I tell them. It will pass. You will get through this.

And I have continued to say these words to them in the past weeks as we all adjusted to online school and work. But sometimes I wonder if I should be honest with them instead right now — should I tell them that I too am scared, that I too wonder constantly when will this all be over, that I too feel like this is the end of the world, and that every day I wake up and cannot believe this is happening?

I don’t say any of that. But because we are all working from home, as I was writing these words, one of my sons was reading over my shoulder. At first, I was angry at him. It seemed like I had no space for myself anymore. The boundaries between work and school and home had all disappeared, and I had to wake up long before dawn to find time to quiet the chaos of my mind. But as I was about to tell him that it was rude to look at my computer while I was writing, my son asked me: “What are you scared of?”