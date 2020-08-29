Guy C. Fraker: Dangerous alterations of history

The journey of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark was the most important American journey of exploration until the space program 160 years later. One of the members of the Corps of Discovery was Clark's slave, York. York was described as "big, strong, agile, a natural athlete." He was a full participant in the heroic journey from Wood River, Illinois, to the Pacific, which commenced in 1804. His story is a defining example of the grip of slavery on our nation. York's father and mother were owned by Clark's father. He was bequeathed to Clark and served as his life-long servant. After returning from the trip, he expected to be freed by Clark, who instead denied his frequent requests for freedom. He was punished by Clark for his independent attitude after the journey. Clark claimed that he freed York years after the journey.