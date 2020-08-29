Guy C. Fraker: Dangerous alterations of history

History Matters Too
Slavery is the darkest stain on the face of America. Its roots go back to the earliest days of our history.
The great civil rights leader John Lewis was often pictured with a baseball cap bearing the number 1619, the date that the first slaves arrived on our nation's shores. By 1860, there were 3.9 million slaves in America, more than 10% of the nation's population, and more than one-third of the Confederacy's population.
Slavery permeated our entire history and culture until emancipation. Ten of our first twelve Presidents were slave owners, as were many of our Founding Fathers. These early leaders had the time to think and to articulate the basic principles of our democracy. They had the time to devote to the public service necessary to see those principles come into existence. This was largely because of the income and leisure generated by slaves toiling in their masters' fields and homes.
Ironically, two of the most inspiring clarion calls to liberty were made by slave owners. In 1775, at the Second Virginia Convention, Patrick Henry proclaimed, "Give me liberty or give me death." Thomas Jefferson, principal author of our most celebrated document of freedom, the Declaration of Independence, wrote the phrase most quoted by American leaders since, including Abraham Lincoln, "All men are created equal…." Jefferson, a slave owner, is believed to have had a mistress named Sally Hemings, 30 years younger, who was born into slavery and owned by his family. She bore six children, fathered by Jefferson, whose descendants now tell the story.
The journey of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark was the most important American journey of exploration until the space program 160 years later. One of the members of the Corps of Discovery was Clark's slave, York. York was described as "big, strong, agile, a natural athlete." He was a full participant in the heroic journey from Wood River, Illinois, to the Pacific, which commenced in 1804. His story is a defining example of the grip of slavery on our nation. York's father and mother were owned by Clark's father. He was bequeathed to Clark and served as his life-long servant. After returning from the trip, he expected to be freed by Clark, who instead denied his frequent requests for freedom. He was punished by Clark for his independent attitude after the journey. Clark claimed that he freed York years after the journey.
Ulysses S. Grant owned a slave for one year, a gift from his father-in-law in 1858. Grant freed him a year later. It was Grant's brutal but effective war strategy that won the Civil War, thus ensuring the preservation of emancipation. As President, he made substantial effort to continue the work to expand the civil rights of Blacks begun by Lincoln.
Racial strife and discord have plagued our nation since the Emancipation Proclamation and the adoption of the 13th and 14th Amendments in 1863 and 1864. Since then, the progress toward racial justice has been slow indeed. In 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court decided the case of Plessy v. Ferguson, which created the doctrine of "separate but equal," thus laying the foundation for segregation and systemic racism.
That was not rectified until the Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education in 1954, which held that separation was not equal, eliminating legal segregation. The case was presented by African-American attorney Thurgood Marshall, who became the first Black Justice in 1967. Recently, the tragic death of George Floyd has forced the nation to again focus on issues of racial justice, with the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.
However, history also matters. These episodes do not justify the "cancel culture" movement that has crept into current public outrage and media misinformation, threatening to distort the facts. Our Founding Fathers, national leaders, and other key figures should not be judged solely by their history concerning racial issues. The removal of statues of Confederate leaders and generals is a different issue. They were guilty of treason, and aggressively defending the evil institution of slavery.
But the removal of other statues from Columbus to Presidents to countless other historic figures is a dangerous alteration of history. The revision of historical judgments to a single standard of worth is dangerous. It exposes such judgments to the whims of popular sentiment.
The potential exists to minimize, or even forget, the significant and lasting achievements of many of those figures to whom the nation owes its success and fundamental values.
Rather than diminish national pride in our unique history as the beacon of democracy, let us continue to expand the recognition of all Americans who have woven the fabric that makes the saga of America extraordinary.
Guy C. Fraker is a retired Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!