Guy C. Fraker:: Lincoln a unifier, Trump a divider

In 1854, the dominant national parties were the Democrats and the Whigs. The latter was fading and the former continued to dominate the scene as it had for many years. Senator Stephen A. Douglas of Illinois was a leading Democrat nationally. Abraham Lincoln, then no longer an office holder, was a Whig. The Republican Party was not yet a force.
Led by Douglas that year, Congress passed the Kansas-Nebraska Act. That act effectively opened all the new territories in the West to slavery. It destroyed the sanguine assumption of moderate opponents to slavery, such as Lincoln, that the evil institution would be forever restricted to the states where it then existed, to slowly die a quiet demise.
The widely disparate elements opposing slavery would have to somehow be brought together to stop the spread of the national cancer - slavery. Anti-slavery Democrats, a growing number, and anti-slavery Whigs would somehow have to unit. Immigrant Germans, a growing contingent in the nation, were strongly anti-slavery. However, a party was formed mid-decade, called the American Party, which although anti-slavery, was strongly anti-immigrant. It was also known as the Know-Nothing Party.
Lincoln would need the support from not only the anti-slavery Whigs and Democrats, but also the Germans and the Know-Nothings. Illinois was an influential state in the growth of anti-slavery forces. But the party was bitterly divided between the Chicago Whigs and the downstate Whigs. The moderate anti-slavery advocates, like Lincoln, also had to deal with the more radical abolitionists.
Lincoln's delicate approach to each of these separate contingents, attempting to keep peace among them all for the common good, was ultimately successful. His many rivals for the Republican nomination in 1860, were not as adept in molding and shaping this motley collection of partisans. He gained enough support from each of these groups to gain the nomination of the relatively new party in the summer of 1860, and then election in November. Throughout the ensuing five years, he continued to master the task of keeping all these oars pulling in the same direction.
His ability to unify resulted in the success of the Republican Party, and more significantly preservation of the Union. For generations it remained the party of Abraham Lincoln.
But in 2016, it became a different party, with the rise of Donald Trump. A sizeable block of the Republican Party flocked to him. This left those Republicans who did not follow that course outside looking in. These include the conservative Liz Cheney and moderate Adam Kinzinger, who serve in the House of Representatives from Wyoming and Illinois respectively. They represent different sides of the traditional conservative-moderate split within the Republican party.
Notwithstanding that difference, they are united on the same side of the new fissure within the embattled party - those who demand character and integrity from party leaders and those that don't. Their independence, integrity, and character drove them to speak out in defense of traditional Republican values.
Trump's unwillingness to embrace all Republicans contributed to his defeat in 2020. The hope for the future of the Republican Party is that the Trump phenomenon will go away and the party can come together to challenge the Democrats in 2022 and 2024. But Trump's behavior and actions make unity most improbable.
His continuing demands to support the highly questionable claim that he had in fact won the election makes unity most improbable. His turning on his loyal Vice-President, because Pence had performed his uncomplicated constitutional mandate to certify the election results, makes unity most improbable. His lashing out at the highest-ranking Republican office holder, Mitch McConnell, makes unity most improbable.
Trump announced that he is seeking candidates to oppose Republican incumbents in 2022 that are not supportive him, and that makes unity most improbable.
The irrational tirades by Trump show his real intention. He is seeking to run in 2024 without the support of any Republican who is not totally committed to him. His behavior effectively blocks any other Republican from seeking the nomination. Current polls show a sharp decline in those who identify themselves as Republicans since Trump was elected.
Lincoln unified the Republican Party and elevated it to become a dominant force in modern American politics for over 160 years. Donald Trump's nomination in 2024 could push the Grand Old Party in a sharp downward path, perhaps never to recover. Then it could truly be the party of Donald Trump. Lincoln was re-nominated by the Republicans in 1864. Republicans who value unity hope that there will be no such repeat event for Trump in 2024.
Guy C. Fraker is a retired Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar.