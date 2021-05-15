Guy C. Fraker:: Lincoln a unifier, Trump a divider

Lincoln's delicate approach to each of these separate contingents, attempting to keep peace among them all for the common good, was ultimately successful. His many rivals for the Republican nomination in 1860, were not as adept in molding and shaping this motley collection of partisans. He gained enough support from each of these groups to gain the nomination of the relatively new party in the summer of 1860, and then election in November. Throughout the ensuing five years, he continued to master the task of keeping all these oars pulling in the same direction.

His ability to unify resulted in the success of the Republican Party, and more significantly preservation of the Union. For generations it remained the party of Abraham Lincoln.

But in 2016, it became a different party, with the rise of Donald Trump. A sizeable block of the Republican Party flocked to him. This left those Republicans who did not follow that course outside looking in. These include the conservative Liz Cheney and moderate Adam Kinzinger, who serve in the House of Representatives from Wyoming and Illinois respectively. They represent different sides of the traditional conservative-moderate split within the Republican party.