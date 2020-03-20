Hartford Courant: Stop hoarding and start trusting, or the coronavirus wins

Of course, the sudden shift to a home-based economy is going to mean some changes — no more using the facilities at work or school, more cooking at home. So some temporary shortages might have been expected, and personal conservation measures warranted, as supply chains adjusted. And adjust they will — toilet paper will soon return to a supermarket near you, and there should be plenty for everyone, as long as the hoarding stops.

There are reports that some retailers are limiting how much people can buy at once. It’s a step short of rationing, but it makes sense to stem the panic-buying instinct.

It comes down to this: Do we act in our own immediate self-interests, all of the time, or do we act with a sense of trust that the hoarding will stop? In times like these, when our interconnectedness is on full display, it should be easy to see how critical it is that we take care of each other if we intend to take care of ourselves.

A popular thought experiment in the field of game theory is known as the prisoner’s dilemma. The idea is that the best overall outcome arises only when everyone trusts each other blindly — even if they can’t be assured that trust will be returned.