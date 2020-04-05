Hartrich: Empowering education in the midst of COVID-19
Hartrich: Empowering education in the midst of COVID-19

“What do we do?” has been a question on everyone’s mind over the past few weeks. But with the sudden and potentially indefinite closure of schools across the country and right here in Bloomington, school leaders, teachers, and administrators did not have time to ask this question. Instead, they immediately sprang into action, many with limited resources, to support their students and make sure, somehow, class continued.

St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Bloomington is just one example of these schools. After Governor Pritzker announced school closures across the state, St. Mary’s School had an e-learning plan ready to go and distributed to students within days. Parents were sent a survey to see what their children might need during this time, and how St. Mary’s could help. 95% of our parents completed this survey, alerting our staff that 67 students needed at-home technology resources to support their e-learning. We worked to meet this need to ensure our students’ education could continue with as little disruption as possible. Teachers were also working non-stop to determine the best platform to use with our PreK-8th grade students, as we wanted families to have a one-stop-shop for resources. We worked to add Google Classrooms for all of our teachers, and they had a blast walking the kids through Google Hangouts and Google Meet. In this time of uncertainty, our teachers and faculty are working diligently to ensure families can count on St. Mary’s.

Moreover, as community members, St. Mary’s banded together to support, not only our students, but their families and our neighbors. St. Mary’s is in constant communication with parents regarding next steps. Parents were sent information on the mandated school closures and what that means, school expectations during e-learning days, places students can go to get a meal, how staff are disinfecting the school, what to look for if you think you have the coronavirus, and helpful resources from the CDC and health department. On the lighter side of this pandemic, St. Mary’s faculty and staff created a fun video to send to our families to show how much we miss and love them.

While we are doing everything we can to support our school and our community during this time, the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis will inevitably impact St. Mary’s families beyond our capacity. That is where you can help. Last year, 31 of our students received a Tax Credit Scholarship through Empower Illinois, and there are currently 43 students in line waiting for a Fall 2020-Spring 2021 scholarship. These families qualify based on need, and undoubtedly, even more of our students will require financial assistance as a result of COVID-19 hardships.

That is why I hope you will consider making a donation to St. Mary’s through Empower Illinois. Securing a scholarship for the next school year will certainly ease the worry of many parents who are wondering how they will afford a quality education for their child. And, in addition to helping families in need, your donation can go farther because it qualifies you for a 75% state tax credit. Despite the current environment of uncertainty, we know education is always a solid investment. Please visit empowerillinois.org/donors for more information on how to donate.

Jamie Hartrich is the principal of St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School.

