Hartrich: Empowering education in the midst of COVID-19

“What do we do?” has been a question on everyone’s mind over the past few weeks. But with the sudden and potentially indefinite closure of schools across the country and right here in Bloomington, school leaders, teachers, and administrators did not have time to ask this question. Instead, they immediately sprang into action, many with limited resources, to support their students and make sure, somehow, class continued.

St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School in Bloomington is just one example of these schools. After Governor Pritzker announced school closures across the state, St. Mary’s School had an e-learning plan ready to go and distributed to students within days. Parents were sent a survey to see what their children might need during this time, and how St. Mary’s could help. 95% of our parents completed this survey, alerting our staff that 67 students needed at-home technology resources to support their e-learning. We worked to meet this need to ensure our students’ education could continue with as little disruption as possible. Teachers were also working non-stop to determine the best platform to use with our PreK-8th grade students, as we wanted families to have a one-stop-shop for resources. We worked to add Google Classrooms for all of our teachers, and they had a blast walking the kids through Google Hangouts and Google Meet. In this time of uncertainty, our teachers and faculty are working diligently to ensure families can count on St. Mary’s.