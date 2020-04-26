Hennessey: Morality bends toward justice

In my faith, in Luke’s gospel, Jesus begins his public ministry, taking up the prophet Isaiah, and reads:
"The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring glad tidings to the poor, ... liberty to captives ... to let the oppressed go free ...” (Luke 4:18). It is the charter for his ministry. In Matthew’s gospel, he lays out the criteria for our judgment. The hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, all the most in need: “What you did for one of these least brothers or sisters of mine you did for me” (Matthew 25:40). And if you did not do it for them, you did not do it for me, Jesus adds as he send those off to perdition.
The COVID-19 pandemic is exposing these inequities and demands a response from us. Our organized grassroots and interfaith community is calling for decarceration of our jail, direct financial aid from local government for those in crisis, and emergency housing for the homeless and those in need of quarantine.
New unemployment filings have increased over 1300% from February. We must insist that local government does what it can to be sure no one falls through the cracks. Emergency housing plans are not known to the public — our homeless and housing insecure are at particular risks. We have seen reductions in our jail population, but remain concerned about the health of those still incarcerated. Thousands of our neighbors are facing, perhaps for the first time, no money to pay May rent or mortgage, health insurance or go to the grocery store. We dare not remain content with the status quo with its enormous inequities and do too little to help those in need.
All elected leaders of local government must now take bold and decisive action. We cannot be trapped by the paralysis of analysis or having enough data — the virus will not wait and nor should we. Our social service network is commendable, but they’re not tooled to address a crisis of this magnitude and there will be gaps.
We are blessed to have the resources to address this right now. For example, the city of Bloomington has tens of millions in an emergency fund, with hundreds of thousands of additional federal dollars coming. The town of Normal has near empty hotels constructed with local tax dollars. If this isn’t an emergency, what is?
When we advocate, work, lobby and vote to provide dignity and help for those whom our society puts on the margins, we are doing what the Lord asks of us. We do so with determination, energy, humility and hope. The work for greater justice is the work of a lifetime. But as Dr. Martin Luther King reminded us, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Confident in this hope we draw on God’s spirit to sustain us for the long haul.
Monsignor Hennessey, pastor emeritus Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, is a member of Illinois People’s Action.
