Hennessey: Morality bends toward justice

In my faith, in Luke’s gospel, Jesus begins his public ministry, taking up the prophet Isaiah, and reads:

"The spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring glad tidings to the poor, ... liberty to captives ... to let the oppressed go free ...” (Luke 4:18). It is the charter for his ministry. In Matthew’s gospel, he lays out the criteria for our judgment. The hungry, the thirsty, the stranger, all the most in need: “What you did for one of these least brothers or sisters of mine you did for me” (Matthew 25:40). And if you did not do it for them, you did not do it for me, Jesus adds as he send those off to perdition.

The COVID-19 pandemic is exposing these inequities and demands a response from us. Our organized grassroots and interfaith community is calling for decarceration of our jail, direct financial aid from local government for those in crisis, and emergency housing for the homeless and those in need of quarantine.