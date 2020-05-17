Hinch: Chamber stands behind subregion plan

In contrast, the Heart of Illinois reopening plan largely follows the direction and approach of the Restore Illinois plan, but is based on a region that truly works as one. This subregion was selected based upon commuting data for the communities and historic medical response and hospital coordination. This area is blessed with a high level of medical services that have sufficient surge capacity to address any spike in cases. The 11 counties represent a manageable area that will ensure proper controls and monitoring will be implemented. Most importantly, while Restore Illinois announced a regionally, phased approach would be utilized in Illinois, it did not address in detail how specifically each region would open and address the real-world situation at that time and place. The Heart of Illinois reopening plan picks up where Restore Illinois left off and helps to fill in those gaps, as to our region. With careful and scientific consideration of the real data accrued as to our region, the plan gives clear guidance to both the public and the business community regarding its objectives, their requirements and how we can together move forward.