Hinman: McLean County Recovery Court a positive disruption

We’re living in an age of disruption. Uber, Lyft, and self-driving cars have disrupted the transportation industry. Amazon and eBay have disrupted the retail sector. Airbnb and VRBO have disrupted the hospitality industry. In McLean County, the court system and others have come together to disrupt the way in which the legal system typically handles the cases of persons who have committed certain criminal offenses.
The U.S. Bureau of Justice reports that 76 percent of people will commit a crime within five years of being released from state prison. Age, gender, and economic circumstances contribute. Mental health issues and substance use disorders can also play a significant role. They are not effectively treated by prison time.
McLean County established Recovery Court as a problem solving court for non-violent criminal offenders diagnosed with a mental health issue.
The program provides intensive supervision including frequent court appearances, treatment, and community-based supervision. The goal is to help those in Recovery Court to manage mental health conditions so that they can make better choices and not commit further crimes. Chestnut Health Systems is a part of the team that includes law enforcement, substance use treatment providers, mental health professionals, and the McLean County Court system. Recovery Court’s phases – orientation, engagement, stabilization, maintenance, and transition – bring responsibilities, privileges, and requirements for promotion to the next phase. Each offers incentives for meeting goals and sanctions for undesirable behavior. Participants submit to random drug tests throughout.
Achieving behavioral goals can take up to a year or more. To be successfully discharged from Recovery Court, a person must show the ability to manage mental health issues with the help of community resources; comply with medication management; be active in pro-social support groups; and live in a stable environment.
In all, 100 people have participated. Forty-five have graduated, including Frank and Annie (not their real names).
Frank regularly smoked marijuana and was not addressing his mental health issues. A past injury had limited his mobility, which led to further isolation and substance use in an attempt to cope. He now volunteers at an animal shelter, works regularly with his recovery specialist, and uses the library – all pro-social activities he would not have chosen before. Workouts at the gym and work with a wellness coach mean his physical health has improved. He is eating healthier. He has cut back on smoking cigarettes. In his words, “My life has improved and become more fulfilling in every possible way.”
Annie entered Recovery Court with limited resources and almost non-existent support for recovery. She suffered emotional abuse, had lost her husband, experienced significant trauma, and was surrounded by family members who also lived with substance use disorders. Counseling helped her to process past stressors, find healthy ways to grieve losses, and take a more active role in her recovery. She has persevered through considerable health issues and recently celebrated turning 60 years old as well as achieving more than six months of recovery.
Neither outcome would have been possible if Frank and Annie had simply re-entered the criminal justice system and been sentenced to more jail time.
Being disruptive can be positive or negative. From a treatment provider’s perspective, disrupting the way the justice system would have traditionally handled Frank’s and Annie’s situations has turned out to be a very good thing not only for the participants in Recovery Court, but also for the court system, for taxpayers, and for the community at large.
Hinman is associate director of court treatment programs, Chestnut Health Systems.