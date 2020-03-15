Hinman: McLean County Recovery Court a positive disruption

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Achieving behavioral goals can take up to a year or more. To be successfully discharged from Recovery Court, a person must show the ability to manage mental health issues with the help of community resources; comply with medication management; be active in pro-social support groups; and live in a stable environment.

In all, 100 people have participated. Forty-five have graduated, including Frank and Annie (not their real names).

Frank regularly smoked marijuana and was not addressing his mental health issues. A past injury had limited his mobility, which led to further isolation and substance use in an attempt to cope. He now volunteers at an animal shelter, works regularly with his recovery specialist, and uses the library – all pro-social activities he would not have chosen before. Workouts at the gym and work with a wellness coach mean his physical health has improved. He is eating healthier. He has cut back on smoking cigarettes. In his words, “My life has improved and become more fulfilling in every possible way.”