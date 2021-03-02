Ivo Daalder: A lesson from Reagan's 1983

And these fears, we now know, were translated into Soviet actions that had previously been taken only during actual crises. Senior commanders of the Soviet rocket forces deployed to their command centers and placed nuclear forces on heightened alert. This included 75 SS-20 missiles, which were moved out of their garrisons to war-fighting deployments, as well as an unknown number of the 10-warhead SS-19s.

Even more worrisome, the newly released documents show the Soviet military ordered all units of the Soviet 4th Air Army in Eastern Europe to make “preparations for the immediate use of nuclear weapons.” This included loading actual nuclear bombs on planes in East Germany and Poland that would be ready for takeoff in under 30 minutes.

The increased preparations suggest that key Soviet officials believed war was imminent. Fortunately, the U.S. intelligence chief monitoring Soviet activities during the exercise recommended not responding to the Soviet actions, correctly believing that they were a response to what NATO was doing and that any further U.S. escalation could trigger an actual war.