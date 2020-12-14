James Coker: 'Normal' may still be some time away

Many seem to believe that the eventual development of an effective SARS-CoV-2 vaccine will allow us to return to “normal.” If only we can hold on a bit longer, all will be well. But does that view align with science?

The reality is that SARS-CoV-2 will be with us for years to come. Even after a vaccine is available, we will be living with uncertainty far longer than most probably think.

First and foremost, there will be logistical issues to overcome and questions to answer. Who will pay? How much will it cost? Who gets the vaccine first, and why? Finally, will it actually keep us safe?

We need to look at herd immunity and determine how many people in a community need to be immune before the likelihood of person-to-person transmittal is unlikely. If we extrapolate from another highly communicable disease (measles), we see that the required level is very high — somewhere above 90% — while the current FDA guidance for potential COVID-19 vaccines places the bar at 50% or better, equivalent to that of the flu shot.

In other words, if a COVID-19 vaccine is only 50% to 70% effective, achieving herd immunity will be difficult if not impossible.