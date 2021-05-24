Jay Ambrose: Israel is the aggrieved party here

The Hamas terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip is finally doing what it could always have done, namely ceasing fire on Israel, meaning that Israel is ceasing fire, too. If Hamas had never started sending thousands of rockets to light Israel’s skies, there would not have been an 11-day war, hundreds would not have been killed, infrastructure would not have been smashed and there would be more hope in the world.

But then, the Palestinians have been playing this game for decades even as people have said Israel should not shoot back because, for one thing, Israel now has what’s called the Iron Dome, a protective system that takes out thousands of the Gaza Strip’s rockets with thousands of its own. Critics have then growled that Israel kills more civilians than Hamas and doesn’t need to. It would in fact be insane for Israel to just fold its hands and wait for the worst to pass.

An inhumane terrorist trick, after all, is to use civilians as a shield, to launch weapons from schools, for instance, so as to thwart return damage to the launching mechanisms. Failing to destroy those mechanisms has a price, and is Israel supposed to just yawn when a 5-year-old Israeli boy gets killed in his aunt’s apartment? Applaud as living conditions are devastated by shrapnel? Shrug its shoulders when a block of homes is destroyed?