Jay Ambrose: Once more, Trump is wrong and right

A digital news outlet called Mediaite has counted them up and says President Trump has said 116 times on TV that he and his administration have done a whiz-bang job dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ah, but then there was his announcement that he’d soon tell states when to end the lockdowns meant to contain the contagion. He has no such prerogative.

The surprise for some in the moment’s crisis is that he has mostly controlled authoritarian urges, working unpleasantly with the states sometimes but recognizing that they are on the front lines. I think he maybe gets it that each state is different; one size probably wouldn’t fit 49 of them. But on top of that, our federalist system protects state rights on this issue. Trump can and should issue guidelines as he has done. He is also obligated to help supply the states with their needs, something made harder by a predecessor named Obama.

Sadly, Trump’s style is a public relations nightmare, supplying opponents with advantages even when his instincts venture in right directions. Private enterprise has come mightily to the states’ rescue, something that makes progressives uneasy, and requests from a state one day will often change the next. The states are loath to look at their own preparatory deficiencies, and, if you can blame something on Trump, what headline is going to disagree with you?