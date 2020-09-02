Jay Ambrose: Republicans refuse to give up on American dream

Charter schools are public schools, too, free schools that accept applicants usually by lottery, are less bound by traditionalist dictates and are likely to have minority majorities. They experiment. They break loose from failed techniques. When you compare schools teaching students from the same socio-economic backgrounds in the same areas, you mostly find charter schools are working best. Teacher unions don’t like them, however, because the charter schools themselves often don’t have unions and enough charter popularity could leave the established competitors with fewer students.

The unions ordinarily support Democrats who are less and less supportive of charter schools while I am less and less supportive of public unions. They are special interests with overly powerful influence in public undertakings. What strikes me is that Black voters are finding political friends where they did not expect them. At the GOP convention, everyday folks were called to the mike and camera along with more prominent souls to talk about their needs. Although it scarcely proves Republicans should win in November, I was hit big time by talk of family, self-responsibility and improved education.