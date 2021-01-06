Jay Ambrose: Some resolutions to contemplate

Let’s open our schools. We’ve known it’s safe for quite a period now and we’ve also known that Zoom-education is next to no education and that we are wrecking young lives by the millions. Teacher unions have a lot to do with this, and it’s time to get rid of them. As President Franklin D. Roosevelt pointed out, we don’t want a small, self-interested group using collective bargaining to replace constitutionally devised government by the people. The unions have been no boon, either, in a system that’s failing to teach young people to read proficiently, one of the most important objectives in making good lives possible.

The most needed police reform is to get rid of police unions that have too often made it possible for malfunctioning cops to get away with their misdeeds. What isn’t needed is “defunding” of a kind that lessens our chances of escaping crime by lessening the number of police on the beat. If you think Black people are cheering, note that more than 80% want to keep police in their neighborhoods.

We need a family matters movement for the preservation of our society.