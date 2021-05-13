Jay Ambrose: The Biden compassion threat

Even though consumers will never quit complaining about high drug prices, understand that our competitive, free-market system has incentivized more health-enhancing, life-saving drug discoveries than in any other nation anywhere. Yes, some companies have crossed the line just as most have been squeezed into higher prices through the established bureaucratic principle of regulatory miscalculation.

What we’re now talking about is weakening the rights that spur innovation and make us great. Let’s see what happens as Moderna and Pfizer stock shares plummet and other companies worry about similar mistreatment now and in the future. Regressive progressives will tell us how anti-capitalist aspirations solve all problems eventually. Actually, when you substitute punishment for rewards due medicinal heroes and their humanistic visions, you are more likely to kill people.

As another example of miswrought sympathy, now consider how Biden and congressional buddies whooped it up for at least a $300 federal addition to state unemployment insurance checks, making it just maybe more profitable to stay home, sip some beer and watch TV instead of searching out jobs among the 7.4 million increase in them a couple of months ago.